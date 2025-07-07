Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Set for Flat Opening as Trump Shifts Tariff Date, GIFT Nifty Signals Tepid Start

Stock Market Today: Monday Mojo on Dalal Street

Good morning, traders and market-watchers. Buckle up, it’s Monday, and Dalal Street is stepping into the new week with a spring in its step and a chart full of promise.

After wrapping up last week on a high note, with the Nifty 50 comfortably perched above the 25,400 mark and the Sensex adding 193 points to its name, the bulls are back at their desks, eyes sharp, fingers ready. But before you sprint out the gate, here’s your Monday morning reality check: global cues are looking a little foggy. Confusion around former US President Donald Trump’s tariff remarks has stirred some uncertainty overseas, and the Gift Nifty is whispering caution, trading around 25,536, just 4 points shy of Friday’s Nifty futures close. Translation: a flat start might be on the cards.

Still, the bigger picture remains bright. India’s fundamentals are firm, foreign investors are buzzing around like bees to a bullish bloom, and momentum is very much alive. Even with global jitters, the desi market mojo is hard to ignore.

So, what’s the play? New week, new trades — same confidence. Watch your charts, trust your setups, and stay nimble. The action’s just getting started, and if history is any guide, snoozers will be losers.

Let the markets roll!!

Market In Pre Opening Session: Markets Set To Open Flat

In the pre-opening session today, the market seems to be catching its breath. Are you watching the Gift Nifty? It’s trading around 25,536 — just a 4-point dip from the previous close of Nifty futures. That signals a flat to mildly cautious start for the benchmark indices. Not exactly fireworks, right? But don’t write off the session just yet. Global cues are a bit shaky, thanks to fresh tariff talk from Donald Trump, and that’s keeping early sentiment in check. Stay alert — the opening might be muted, but as you know, the real action often kicks in post-bell.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened _________ (9:20 AM). Nifty at __________ with _____________ points, Whereas Sensex opened at______________ with ________________ from previous session.

Global tariff talk and Trump’s tariff shocks are rattling markets, but the Indian share bazaar isn’t losing sleep. While others sweat, Dalal Street’s showing some serious resilience—steady, calm, and ready to dance through the storm. Looks like the bulls have packed their raincoats and aren’t backing down anytime soon.

Stocks To Watch Today

Nykaa: Expect Q1 net revenue growth in the low mid-20s%, with GMV growth even stronger—despite geopolitical hiccups dampening consumer mood.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Q1 revenue jumps 17% YoY to ₹2,261 crore; they also added 73 new stores, spreading Domino's and Popeyes flavors far and wide.

UltraTech Cement: Denies reports of a CCI probe on cartelisation — calls those rumors "false and misleading." Stay tuned for any fallout.

IndusInd Bank: Deposits and advances are shrinking, with net advances down nearly 4% YoY and deposits also dipping slightly. Banking watchlist for caution.

Tata Steel: Faces a demand notice over mineral dispatch shortfalls at its Sukinda chromite block. Regulatory drama could spark some volatility.

Dabur: Mixed Q1 expected — strong homecare and healthcare, but weaker beverage sales due to unseasonal rains and a short summer season.

Senco Gold: Shining bright with a 24% retail revenue jump and 28% overall growth, fueled by festivals and store expansions.

Coforge: Approved a new share swap ratio with Cigniti Technologies post stock split—more clarity on the merger coming soon.

RVNL: Bagged a ₹143 crore electric traction upgrade contract from South Central Railway and reaffirmed ₹20,000-22,000 crore revenue guidance.

Godrej Consumer Products: Eyes double-digit consolidated revenue growth, backed by strong volume gains across segments.

Shyam Metalics: Q1 volumes down — stainless steel sales slipped 18%, aluminium dipped 3%, but prices improved, softening the blow.

Karur Vysya Bank: Lowered its MCLR rates effective July 7, cutting overnight and one-month lending rates by 0.1%.

Borosil Renewables: Appointed Ayub Khan as Head of Manufacturing, bringing 26+ years of glass manufacturing expertise on board.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: CASA deposits jumped 22%, retail term deposits up 34%, but JLG loans fell 23% YoY.

Zomato: Welcomes Aditya Mangla as new CEO of Food Ordering & Delivery, replacing Rakesh Ranjan who's stepping down after two years.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

Top Losers:

What’s Affecting the Market Today and in the Coming Week

Flat Opening Expected:

GIFT Nifty futures were trading just 10 points higher at 25,537.5 around 7:25 AM, signaling a flat start for Indian markets.

GIFT Nifty futures were trading just 10 points higher at 25,537.5 around 7:25 AM, signaling a flat start for Indian markets. Global Geopolitical Uncertainty:

Mixed global signals continue to weigh on investor sentiment, with ongoing geopolitical developments creating a cautious atmosphere.

Mixed global signals continue to weigh on investor sentiment, with ongoing geopolitical developments creating a cautious atmosphere. Weak Asia-Pacific Cues:

Major Asian indices are in the red — Japan's Nikkei dropped 204 points (0.51%) and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 117 points (0.53%).

Major Asian indices are in the red — Japan’s Nikkei dropped 204 points (0.51%) and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 117 points (0.53%). Resurfacing Trade Tensions:

Concerns around global trade have re-emerged after the Trump administration announced it would send new tariff letters to trade partners starting Monday.

Concerns around global trade have re-emerged after the Trump administration announced it would send new tariff letters to trade partners starting Monday. Tariffs Effective from August 1:

These newly proposed tariff rates are expected to come into effect from August 1, raising fears of retaliatory measures and global supply chain disruptions.

These newly proposed tariff rates are expected to come into effect from August 1, raising fears of retaliatory measures and global supply chain disruptions. Cautious Foreign Investor Sentiment:

Global instability may cause foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to tread carefully, potentially impacting inflows and market liquidity.

Global instability may cause foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to tread carefully, potentially impacting inflows and market liquidity. Market Momentum Still Intact:

Despite flat cues today, last week's gains and solid domestic fundamentals continue to support the broader bullish undertone.

Despite flat cues today, last week’s gains and solid domestic fundamentals continue to support the broader bullish undertone. Volatility Likely Ahead:

With a mix of global uncertainty and domestic triggers, volatility could pick up as the week progresses — traders should stay agile.

With a mix of global uncertainty and domestic triggers, volatility could pick up as the week progresses — traders should stay agile. Currency & Commodity Sensitivity:

Movements in crude oil prices and the Indian rupee could influence sentiment, especially in sectors like energy, autos, and IT.

Movements in crude oil prices and the Indian rupee could influence sentiment, especially in sectors like energy, autos, and IT. Focus on Earnings Season:

The upcoming corporate earnings will be closely watched for guidance and growth cues, which could drive sector-specific momentum.

Share Market On Friday

The Indian stock market wrapped up Friday with a confident stride, marking its third straight winning session. The Nifty 50 rose 55.70 points, or 0.22%, to settle at 25,461.00 — not a blockbuster move, but enough to keep the bulls smiling. Meanwhile, the Sensex wasn’t far behind, climbing 193.42 points, or 0.23%, to close at a strong 83,432.89. Feeling the momentum yet? The rally may not have been dramatic, but it showed staying power — and that’s what matters. Are we witnessing the start of a sustained uptrend, or just a breather before the next breakout? Keep those screens ready!

(This is a developing story…..)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

