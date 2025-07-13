Stock Market Today: Earnings, Tariffs, And Inflation Take the Spotlight As Markets Remain Cautious

As the new trading week kicks off on Monday, all eyes in the Indian stock markets are glued to a few big-ticket triggers: the first-quarter earnings season, developments in U.S. tariff talks, key economic data releases, and global cues. It’s going to be a packed week, and if you’re an investor, expect some stock-specific fireworks—even if the broader markets play it cool. Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, puts it simply: “Two key factors will drive the next big move—earnings and tariffs.” In other words, how companies talk about their margins and demand trends will matter as much as whether global trade tensions ease up. Last week already showed signs of investor hesitation. The Nifty barely moved for four days, stuck in a narrow 200-point range—until Friday’s sharp drop broke the calm. That dip? It’s a clear sign that market sentiment is starting to wobble as the big numbers and global headlines start rolling in.

Stock Markets React To Earnings Cues And Technical Breakdown

Shah noted that “the market may remain range-bound, with stock-specific action dominating the trend. A breakout from this phase will likely be triggered by either strong earnings surprises or positive developments on the global trade front.” On Friday, the Nifty index sharply fell, slipping below its consolidation zone and the crucial 20-day EMA, which has begun to slope downward—a technical sign of emerging weakness. “The momentum indicators aren’t painting a comforting picture either,” Shah added. This downturn followed a muted start to the Q1 earnings season, with TCS kicking things off. The Friday drop saw Sensex lose 689.81 points (0.83%) to close at 82,500.47, while Nifty shed 205.40 points (0.81%) to close at 25,149.85. Analysts observed growing investor anxiety tied to macro uncertainty and weak earnings visibility.

Quick Reference Table – Key Events This Week