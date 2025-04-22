Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!

Asian Stocks Market Today declined in early trade, tracking Wall Street losses and cautious investor sentiment ahead of earnings and policy updates.

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,150.85 with +25.30 (0.10%), Whereas Sensex opened in green at 79,548.50 with +140.00 (0.18%) from previous session.

Here Are The Concerns Before The Stock Market Opened Today!

Wall Street Ends Lower:

U.S. markets closed in the red amid inflation concerns, weak corporate earnings, and uncertainty over interest rate cuts.

Asian Markets Open Weak:

Asian stocks declined in early trade, tracking Wall Street losses and cautious investor sentiment ahead of earnings and policy updates.

Today’s pre market opening session: As of 9:00 am, Gift Nifty futures are at 24197.50, showing a dip of 14 points from Nifty50’s at 24,185.40. Will the markets open flat or surprise us? Let’s watch closely!

Quarterly Earnings Scheduled For Today

Several companies are slated to release their Q4 FY25 earnings today, and markets will closely watch their performance and forward guidance:

HCLTech:

One of India’s top IT services firms, HCLTech’s earnings will be watched for insights into global tech spending and demand environment in key markets such as the U.S. and Europe.

M&M Financial Services:

The company’s results will be key to understanding rural and semi-urban credit demand trends and asset quality performance in the NBFC space.

AU Small Finance Bank:

Investors will track its earnings for insights into net interest margin (NIM), loan growth, and asset quality trends amid rising competition in the small finance banking sector.

Havells India:

Known for its strong presence in the consumer electricals segment, the company’s performance will reflect the impact of demand in the housing and infrastructure sectors.

Tata Communications:

As a major global digital infrastructure provider, its results will indicate enterprise spending trends and international demand for digital connectivity solutions.

Cyient DLM:

The company’s earnings are expected to provide clarity on order book strength and performance across the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) segment.

Waaree Energies:

A key player in the renewable energy space, investors will focus on its order pipeline, project execution, and overall industry outlook amid the government’s solar energy push.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:



Top Losers:

Stocks to Watch Today

HUL: Focus on volume growth, input costs, and rural demand trends.

Focus on volume growth, input costs, and rural demand trends. Brigade Enterprises: Watch for real estate performance in commercial and residential segments.

Watch for real estate performance in commercial and residential segments. Tata Power: In focus due to renewable energy developments and policy support.

In focus due to renewable energy developments and policy support. Tata Motors: EV plans and JLR global sales updates under watch.

EV plans and JLR global sales updates under watch. Coal India: Key triggers include production, pricing, and coal auction updates.

Key triggers include production, pricing, and coal auction updates. Tata Investment Corp: Influenced by Tata Group portfolio movements.

Influenced by Tata Group portfolio movements. Anant Raj: Watch for project launches and Q4 performance.

Watch for project launches and Q4 performance. Gandhar Oil Refinery: Margin trends and export updates in focus.

Margin trends and export updates in focus. HG Infra Engineering: Order book strength and infra activity are key.

Market On Monday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled on a green note. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 78,553.20 on Monday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 23,851.65.

