Stock Market Today: FPIs Turn Net Buyers; India-US Trade Talks, Global Data To Drive Market Sentiment

Indian stock markets will monitor key macroeconomic triggers in the coming week, including the movement of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs), progress in India-US trade talks, and Q4 earnings of major companies. Globally, the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting and key Chinese economic indicators will remain in focus. Domestic indices—Sensex and Nifty—registered their longest weekly winning streak of 2025, fuelled by renewed foreign inflows and increasing optimism about an India-US trade agreement. During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex gained over 1,100 points or 1.5 per cent, supported by strong earnings from Reliance Industries and easing global tariff tensions.

Reliance Stock Powers Market Momentum

Reliance Industries played a crucial role in supporting the broader markets, with its shares rising nearly 7 per cent cumulatively during the week. The company reported a strong Q4 performance and became the first Indian firm to surpass ₹10 lakh crore in total equity value. This milestone provided a significant boost to investor sentiment, contributing to the indices’ upward momentum.

FPIs Return After Three-Month Hiatus

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in Indian equities after a three-month selling streak. Although the pace of buying remains modest, the reversal in trend offered support to Indian markets. Analysts are watching FPI flows closely for signs of sustained interest, particularly amid global volatility and inflationary concerns.

Global Focus: Fed Rate Decision And China’s Economic Data

According to Bajaj Broking Research, this week holds pivotal global events that may impact financial markets. In the United States, investors are watching the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Rate Decision scheduled for May 7. Market participants will assess the Fed’s stance on interest rates amid persistent inflationary pressures and mixed economic data. “The week is expected to be pivotal for global financial markets, with high-impact economic events from the United States and China,” said Bajaj Broking Research in a note.

Meanwhile, China is set to release a series of crucial economic data points. Trade Balance, Exports YoY, and Imports YoY will be announced on May 9, providing a pulse on global demand trends and trade health. The week will conclude with China’s CPI and PPI data on May 10, offering insights into consumer and producer inflation levels.

Geopolitical and Tariff Developments Also in Focus

Indian stock markets had witnessed upward movement following US President Donald Trump’s decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India, for 90 days. The initial imposition of tariffs triggered a global sell-off, including in Indian equities. The pause in tariffs has helped restore investor confidence.

Geopolitical tensions remain a concern for the stock market, especially following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which continues to weigh on sentiment. Investors will monitor developments related to India-Pakistan relations in the coming days.

