Stock Market Today: Here Are Top Triggers Set To Move The Indian Stock Market On Monday

Stock Market Today: Good Morning Traders! Ready for Another Rollercoaster Ride in the Indian Stock Market?
As India expands its arms around the globe, the market and investor sentiments are always under the microscope when noting trends in the Indian stock market. The market here is fragile and extremely sensitive to moods. A small inconvenience, and it can fall like a domino effect.
Although political tensions around Jio are easing, a major game-changer in the past, the political trade war is still very much on. Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums have been a real shocker for the stock market over the past few months. These tariffs are unpredictable, with no fixed dates. Maybe today we sleep peacefully, and tomorrow, Trump might throw another tantrum and impose a tariff on some country, directly shaking the market.
Let’s stay hopeful and watch how the market performs tomorrow, especially with the top three triggers that have been making waves in the past few days.
Stock Market Today: Top Market Triggers
1. US Federal Reserve Meeting
- Scheduled for October 28-29.
- Fed is widely anticipated to reduce benchmark interest rates.
- Could influence global liquidity trends and risk sentiment.
2. Q2 FY26 Earnings
- Major corporate results will shape market direction.
- Key companies reporting:
- Kotak Mahindra Bank,
- IOC,
- TVS Motor,
- L&T,
- Hindustan Petroleum,
- ITC,
- Cipla,
- Dabur,
- Maruti Suzuki,
- Bharat Electronics,
- ACC
- Results will highlight sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive season.
