Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Here Are Top Triggers Set To Move The Indian Stock Market On Monday

Stock Market Today: Here Are Top Triggers Set To Move The Indian Stock Market On Monday

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market slipped on Friday after a six-day rally, driven by profit booking, trade tensions, and rising crude oil prices. Key triggers include Fed meet, Q2 earnings, trade deals, and gold movements.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 26, 2025 09:59:44 IST

Stock Market Today: Good Morning Traders! Ready for Another Rollercoaster Ride in the Indian Stock Market?

As India expands its arms around the globe, the market and investor sentiments are always under the microscope when noting trends in the Indian stock market. The market here is fragile and extremely sensitive to moods. A small inconvenience, and it can fall like a domino effect.

Although political tensions around Jio are easing, a major game-changer in the past, the political trade war is still very much on. Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums have been a real shocker for the stock market over the past few months. These tariffs are unpredictable, with no fixed dates. Maybe today we sleep peacefully, and tomorrow, Trump might throw another tantrum and impose a tariff on some country, directly shaking the market.

Let’s stay hopeful and watch how the market performs tomorrow, especially with the top three triggers that have been making waves in the past few days.

Stock Market Today: Top Market Triggers

1. US Federal Reserve Meeting

  • Scheduled for October 28-29.
  • Fed is widely anticipated to reduce benchmark interest rates.
  • Could influence global liquidity trends and risk sentiment.

2. Q2 FY26 Earnings

  • Major corporate results will shape market direction.
  • Key companies reporting:
    • Kotak Mahindra Bank,
    • IOC,
    • TVS Motor,
    • L&T,
    • Hindustan Petroleum,
    • ITC,
    • Cipla,
    • Dabur,
    • Maruti Suzuki,
    • Bharat Electronics,
    • ACC
  • Results will highlight sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive season.

3. Trade Deals Happening Around The World

  • US-China Trade Deal
    • Markets will watch the scheduled U.S.–China presidential meeting.
    • Could ease trade tensions and impact global markets.
  • US-India Trade Deal
    • India is reportedly close to finalising a trade agreement with the U.S., with consensus on most key issues.
    • New Delhi aims to avoid rushing into any premature deal, as emphasized by the trade minister.

4. Gold and Silver Prices

  • Gold and silver prices fell due to a stronger dollar, easing geopolitical tensions, and profit booking.
  • MCX December gold futures: ₹1,23,451 per 10 grams (-2.80%)
  • Silver December contract: ₹1,47,470 per kg (-5.83%)

Stock Market On Friday: Benchmarks Slip Friday-Six Day Winning Spurt

Indian stock market had recorded a six-day winning streak on Thursday, and on Friday, benchmark indices of Sensex and Nifty showed a correction due to profit booking at a higher fundamental, trade negotiation issues, and increased crude oil prices. Sensex dropped by 344.52 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 84,211.88, and Nifty 50 dropped by 96 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 25,795.15. Wider markets dropped but fairly performed better than the benchmarks, as the BSE Midcap fell 0.25% and the BSE Smallcap fell 0.19%. The performance of the sectors was mixed, with the exception of Nifty Metal (+1.03%) and Nifty Realty (+0.18%), all other indices were in the red. Nifty Private Bank (-0.81%), Nifty FMCG (-0.75%), and Nifty PSU Bank (-0.74%) were among the best laggards, with investor sentiment being cautious due to global uncertainties and profit booking before the festive season.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 9:57 AM IST
