Stock Market Today: Indian Indices Open Higher; IT, Auto Lead as FMCG, Pharma Lag

Stock Market Today: Indian equity benchmarks opened with gains on Friday, supported by broadly positive global cues. However, tensions along the India-Pakistan border limited the upward momentum in stock market indices. The Nifty 50 index rose to 24,395.90, marking a gain of 55.30 points or 0.2 per cent. The BSE Sensex opened nearly flat at 80,290.34 but gained 360 points to reach 80,607 at the time of reporting. Market analysts identified geopolitical tensions as a key factor holding back a stronger rally, despite sustained domestic institutional support and favorable global signals.

Border Tensions Weigh on Market Sentiment

Market experts pointed to the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan as the primary reason behind the capped gains in Indian equities. Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market expert, told ANI, “Indian markets are now having the overhang of Indo-Pak tensions, otherwise Indian markets are ready to roll forward on good global cues and sustained dry intestine support. Leadership will move to IT, as Global recovery will help that.”

Sectoral Indices Show Mixed Performance

Sectoral indices presented a mixed trend in early trade. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty, Nifty Healthcare, and Nifty Consumer Durables opened in the red, reflecting cautious sentiment among investors. In contrast, Nifty Auto, IT, and Media indices posted modest gains, showing selective buying interest in these sectors.

Global Cues Stay Positive Despite Economic Concerns

Global equity markets remained resilient despite weak Q1 GDP data from the US and subdued Chinese manufacturing numbers. US markets led the recovery, driven by strong Big Tech earnings and easing tensions between the US and China. This “hope trade” created a positive backdrop for emerging markets like India.

Corporate Earnings and Technical Outlook

Several major companies are scheduled to release their Q4 FY25 results today, including Marico, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Properties, Jindal Saw, Newgen Software Technologies, City Union Bank, and Gravita India. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, said, “The Nifty ended flat in the previous session but not before a last minute sell-off was bought into aggressively. That saw the candle trace a long lower shadow, proving that 24200 is vital near-term support. Resistance will continue to be offered between here and 24500, with a break bringing 24800 into focus.”

Institutional Activity and Asian Market Trends

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, investing Rs 1,792 crore. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows stood at a modest Rs 50 crore, as per NSE data. Asian markets traded mostly in the green. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 0.6 per cent, Taiwan’s Weighted Index surged more than 2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.37 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI traded flat but positive.

(With Inputs From ANI)

