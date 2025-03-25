Stock Market Today: Indian Market’s Bullish Run, Sensex & Nifty’s Green Flag Opening

According to experts, there are a few top reasons why the market trends are turning positive. This includes Fair Valuations, FPIs coming back, Stable Indian Rupee.

Stock Market Today: Hello, readers! What are you smiling about? Is it because of the green graphs and market rally? It’s definitely a reason for all the market enthusiasts to look up and admire the green market graphs as a romantic story.

Where a month ago the market was in a bloodbath, today it looks like the market has quickly recovered from the heartbreak.

Tuesday’s here, and let’s take a deep breath—no need to stress over the graphs and bars today. The previous closing is as good as the sunny day out there. Hopefully, no panic buttons today. In fact, the market trends from last week are on a positive rally, and it’s giving investors a reason to break into a happy dance!

Alright, buckle up, because the bulls are stampeding! A rally of 1000+ point has sent shockwaves through the market, igniting waves of optimism across the nation. Investors, both domestic and foreign, are highly with excitement, ready to inject a more of capital into the market. This surge isn’t just numbers on a screen; it is a power display of market sentiment and emotions. Let’s face it, the stock market isn’t just about cold, hard data; it’s a living, breathing entity, fueled by the collective heartbeat of its participants. So, are you ready to dive into the heart of the action?

What Is The Reason Behind The rally?

According to experts, there are a few top reasons why the market trends are turning positive. This includes Fair Valuations, FPIs coming back, Stable Indian Rupee.

Tuesday gives vibes of uncertainty, with investors eagerly speculating on how things will unfold in the coming days. Happy Tuesday, investors!

Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 23,753.85 with +95.50 (0.40%), Whereas Sensex opened in green at 78,373.80 with +389.41 (0.50%) points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction for the week ends. By calculating figures from international market and speculation from previous close, experts hope positive direction for the market.

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

SALASAR

PEARLPOLY

SEAMECLTD

KAPSTON

PKTEA

Top Losers:

KESORAMIND

KSCL

KIRLPNU

AGSTRA

VLEGOV

Stock Market On Monday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled in the green. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at76,905.51 on Monday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 23,350.40.

Last week, the Nifty surged 4.5%, adding almost 1,000 points, marking its best week since 2001. The Midcap index rose 7.5%, and the Small cap index gained 8.5%. This recovery helped increase investor wealth by ₹22 lakh crore, showing strong market growth.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

