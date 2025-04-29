Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Start Strong, Sensex And Nifty Rally On Positive Global Cues

Stock Market Today: While the mood feels tense, seasoned players know this is the environment where preparation meets opportunity. Global cues remain mixed, with sector-specific stories adding their own layers to the narrative. Every move today needs to be measured, but also bold when the right moment appears.

It’s Tuesday, and the markets are treading carefully after a choppy start to the week. Yesterday’s mixed session left investors with more questions than answers, and today, the sentiment remains fragile. Volatility is high, and every minor headline seems to trigger a visible reaction. On the trading floors, there’s a sense of cautious anticipation—everyone’s waiting to see whether the markets will find solid footing or slip further into uncertainty. While the mood feels tense, seasoned players know this is the environment where preparation meets opportunity. Global cues remain mixed, with sector-specific stories adding their own layers to the narrative. Every move today needs to be measured, but also bold when the right moment appears. This isn’t the time for hesitation. It’s a day for disciplined strategy—reading the market’s pulse, adapting quickly, and staying ready to act when the dust begins to settle. India’s markets are built on resilience, and moments like these separate the patient from the impulsive. Advertisement · Scroll to continue So here’s to Tuesday—calm, focused, and responsive. Watch the trends, trust your analysis, and remember: the market rewards those who stay sharp when others panic. Opportunities don’t announce themselves—they reveal themselves to those who are prepared. Stay ready, and make today count.

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian stock market started Tuesday’s session on a strong and positive note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opening firmly in the green.

At 9:20 AM, the Nifty50 was trading at 24,435.85, gaining 107.35 points or 0.44% compared to the previous close. The Sensex also reflected bullish sentiment, opening at 80,585.06, up by 338.85 points or 0.42% from the previous session.

Amid Strong global cues, tensed domestic concerns, and steady foreign inflows supported the the market remains sentimental. Early trading action suggested a positive tone for the day ahead, as traders and investors looked for opportunities in a market driven by improved risk appetite.

Here’s How the Pahalgam Attack Will Continue Affecting the Indian Stock Market

Market Sentiment : The Pahalgam attack has increased investor caution, triggering a risk-averse mood in the market.

: The Pahalgam attack has increased investor caution, triggering a risk-averse mood in the market. Geopolitical Concerns : Heightened tensions in the region may lead to concerns about overall political stability, affecting market sentiment.

: Heightened tensions in the region may lead to concerns about overall political stability, affecting market sentiment. Sector Impact : Stocks related to tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure in the region may face selling pressure due to the impact on the travel and tourism industry.

: Stocks related to tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure in the region may face selling pressure due to the impact on the travel and tourism industry. Investor Caution : Traders may adopt a wait-and-watch approach, avoiding high-risk assets, particularly those with exposure to the region.

: Traders may adopt a wait-and-watch approach, avoiding high-risk assets, particularly those with exposure to the region. Volatility : The attack could increase market volatility as traders react to any further developments or government responses.

: The attack could increase market volatility as traders react to any further developments or government responses. Currency Market : The Indian Rupee may experience some downward pressure against global currencies, as geopolitical risks often lead to a flight to safer assets like the USD.

: The Indian Rupee may experience some downward pressure against global currencies, as geopolitical risks often lead to a flight to safer assets like the USD. Defensive Stocks : Investors may shift to defensive sectors like FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and utilities in response to the uncertainty.

: Investors may shift to defensive sectors like FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and utilities in response to the uncertainty. Foreign Investor Sentiment: Foreign investors might delay investments or reduce exposure to Indian equities until the situation stabilizes.

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:



LAGNAM

JETFREIGHT

SECMARK

RPGLIFE

INDOWIND

JAYNECOIND

Top Losers: AGSTRA ONELIFECAP COUNCODOS MODIRUBBER GENSOL SABTNL



Top Stocks to Watch Today:

IndusInd Bank : Deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigns, cites “unfortunate developments.”

: Deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigns, cites “unfortunate developments.” Aurobindo Pharma : Fire at Andhra unit; no injuries, minor disruption.

: Fire at Andhra unit; no injuries, minor disruption. Gensol Engineering : ED raids offices, seizes documents under FEMA.

: ED raids offices, seizes documents under FEMA. Adani Total Gas : Q4 net profit up 8.5%, volumes rise.

: Q4 net profit up 8.5%, volumes rise. Oberoi Realty : Q4 net profit drops 45% YoY.

: Q4 net profit drops 45% YoY. PNB Housing Finance : Net profit jumps 28% YoY to ₹567 crore.

: Net profit jumps 28% YoY to ₹567 crore. UCO Bank : Q4 net profit rises 24% to ₹652 crore.

: Q4 net profit rises 24% to ₹652 crore. Wipro : Wins five-year IT deal with Vorwerk.

: Wins five-year IT deal with Vorwerk. Tata Technologies : TPG Rise Climate to sell 3.9% stake.

: TPG Rise Climate to sell 3.9% stake. Kirloskar Electric: Meena Kirloskar appointed Vice Chairperson.

Market On Monday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices ended Monday’s session on a cautious note but held firm amid ongoing volatility. The Sensex closed at 80,218.37, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,328.50, showing resilience despite broader market pressures. While concerns over domestic tensions continue to weigh on sentiment, investors are actively adjusting their strategies, staying alert for emerging opportunities. Traders remain focused on key developments that could guide the next move, with many seeing the current volatility as a setup for future gains. The mood remains watchful, with optimism for stability ahead.

