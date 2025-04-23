Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Set To Soar With Bullish Pre-Opening Signals And Global Market Clues, Sensex In Green Rises Above 500 Points, Nifty Beyond 100!

Stock Market Today: Happy Wednesday, investors! Stay sharp, stay nimble, and let the rhythm of the market guide you. Volatility isn’t noise—it’s opportunity in motion. Make your move, and let the charts tell your story.

Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Set To Soar With Bullish Pre-Opening Signals And Global Market Clues, Sensex In Green Rises Above 500 Points, Nifty Beyond 100!

Stock Market Today


Stock Market Today: Welcome, market enthusiasts! Let’s gear up for the midweek action!

It’s Wednesday, and we’re officially in the heart of the trading week! With Monday’s setup and Tuesday’s moves behind us, the stage is set for a day that could swing either way. Traders are tuned in, charts are lighting up, and the pulse of the market is picking up speed. If you’re watching closely, you’ll spot the patterns, the plays, and the momentum building in real time.

The markets today feel like a tide turning—there’s caution, yes, but also quiet conviction. Earnings season chatter, global cues, and sector-specific buzz are keeping things lively. Whether you’re scalping the quick moves or positioning for a longer trend, this is where focus pays off.

Midweek isn’t just about checking progress—it’s about adjusting sails. Smart decisions now can shape the rest of the week. In India’s ever-dynamic market landscape, confidence and agility are your best allies. Every breakout, every retracement—it all counts.

So, happy Wednesday, investors! Stay sharp, stay nimble, and let the rhythm of the market guide you. Volatility isn’t noise—it’s opportunity in motion. Make your move, and let the charts tell your story.

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,301.00 with +133.75 , Whereas Sensex opened in green at 80,142.09 with +546.50 from previous session.

Here Are The Global Factors Supporting Market Gains:

  • Trump’s Softer Tone on Fed: Trump stated he would not remove U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, boosting market confidence and helping the U.S. dollar recover from recent lows.
  • Easing Trade Tensions: Reduced global trade tensions have improved investor sentiment and market stability.
  • Stable U.S. Monetary Outlook: A more predictable path for U.S. interest rates is encouraging global risk-on sentiment.
  • Return of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs):

    • FPIs have purchased over $2 billion in Indian equities over the last five sessions.

    • Total FPI outflows for the year have now narrowed to around $15 billion.

  • Reasons for FPI Comeback:

    • Weakening U.S. dollar

    • Attractive Indian stock valuations

    • India’s relatively stable economic outlook

  • Strong Corporate Earnings: Solid results from large banks are reinforcing investor confidence and driving market momentum.
  • Market Performance: Indian stock indices have gained for six consecutive sessions, supported by FPI inflows and positive global cues.

Today’s pre market opening session: As of 9:00 am, Gift Nifty futures are at 24,378, showing a rise of 70 points  from Nifty50’s at 24,167. Will the markets open flat or surprise us? Let’s watch closely!

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • VSSL
  • MANAKSTEEL
  • SAMPANN
  • GATECH
  • KSHITIJPOL
    • Top Losers:
    • J&KBANK
    • AGSTRA
    • BINANIIND
    • GENSOL
    • BOHRAIND

 

Top Stocks to Watch Today:

  • Bharti Airtel: Bharti Hexacom to acquire 400 MHz 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks.
  • Gensol Engineering: Owes ₹307 crore to PFC; loan recovery in progress.
  • IndusInd Bank: EY assisting in internal audit of microfinance portfolio.
  • Infosys: Launched new subsidiary focused on energy consulting.
  • Bank of India: To raise funds via bonds by month-end.
  • Aditya Birla Capital: Gets IRDAI nod to act as corporate insurance agent.
  • RBL Bank: British International Investment exits, selling ₹430 crore stake.
  • Ashoka Buildcon: Bags ₹569 crore project from Central Railway.
  • Balrampur Chini Mills: Crushed 99.16 lakh MT sugarcane for 2024–25 season.
  • Suven Pharma: Approved to raise foreign investment beyond 74%.
  • LTIMindtree: Q4 earnings to be announced today.
  • Bajaj Housing Finance: Q4 results expected today.
  • Tata Consumer Products: To declare Q4 numbers today.
  • HCLTech: Q4 revenue up 1.2%; profit down 6.2%; margin at 17.99%.
  • AU Small Finance Bank: Net profit up 36% YoY to ₹504 crore; provisions increased.

Market On Tuesday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled on a green note. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 79,408.50 on Tueasday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 24,125.55.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

