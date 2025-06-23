Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders and market-watchers. It’s Monday, and despite the noise swirling across the globe, there’s a quiet resilience brewing closer to home.

Yes, geopolitical tensions continue to cast long shadows—headlines are heavy, and global markets remain twitchy. But here in India, there’s a different rhythm taking shape. It’s not blind optimism; it’s belief rooted in fundamentals, momentum, and a growing sense that we can chart our own course even when the global winds blow hard.

Last week may have closed on an uncertain note, but the domestic market seems unwilling to carry that hesitation forward. Early indicators point to cautious strength. Institutional interest remains intact, retail participation is holding up, and sectors tied to India’s growth story—infra, banking, energy—are showing signs of quiet accumulation.

The rupee may still be reacting to international cues, but the broader economy is sending signals of steadiness. Inflation’s being watched closely, yes, but earnings resilience and policy support continue to offer a base to build from.

So, as the week kicks off, the tone is clear: we’re not ignoring the risks—we’re acknowledging them, and still choosing to lean into the opportunities. That’s not naïveté. That’s conviction.

Step into the week with alert eyes, a steady hand, and an open mind. Positivity isn’t about ignoring the noise—it’s about tuning into the right signals.

Stay agile. Stay aware. Let’s trade with purpose.

Markets Open Cautious As GIFT Nifty Slips: Geopolitical Tensions, Crude Spike Weigh

Indian stock markets opened on a cautious note this Monday, June 23, with early cues pointing south. GIFT Nifty was down at 25,009 around 8:15 AM, reflecting the nervous mood across global markets. The drag came as tensions in the Middle East flared up again, with fresh concerns over possible U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. That pushed investors toward safe havens like gold and the dollar, while oil prices jumped, adding fuel to inflation worries. Asian markets slipped, and back home, traders chose to stay defensive. Volatility ruled the morning as the mood turned from risk-on to wait-and-watch!

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on warm note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,939.75 with −172.65 (0.69%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 81,951.47 with −456.70 (0.55%) from previous session. The market is looking effected with major things geopolitical, but Share Bazaar Shows Resilience.

Stocks In Focus For Today:

Oil & Gas: Indian OMCs (e.g., ONGC)

Indian OMCs (e.g., ONGC) IT: Accenture, TCS

Accenture, TCS Realty: DLF, Raymond Realty

DLF, Raymond Realty Energy: JSW Energy, NTPC

JSW Energy, NTPC Defence & Aerospace: Hindustan Aeronautics, Avantel

Hindustan Aeronautics, Avantel Automotive: Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International Pharma: Granules India

Granules India Food: LT Foods

LT Foods Banking: YES Bank

YES Bank Renewables: NLC India (NLC India Renewables)

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

BTML MBAPL BHAGYANGR JAIPURKURT MANINDS

Top Losers:

BLBLIMITED RCOM LYPSAGEMS CALSOFT CREATIVEYE

Share Market On Friday

The Indian stock market wrapped up last week with a flourish, staging a solid comeback on Friday (June 20) after tripping over itself for three straight sessions. It was a classic case of “fall down thrice, rise spectacularly once.” The Sensex soared by 1,046.30 points (up 1.29%) to end at a cool 82,408.17, while the Nifty 50 strutted its stuff, adding 319.15 points to close at 25,112.40—also up 1.29%. After a mid-week lull that had traders chewing their nails, Friday brought back the bulls with a vengeance. Positive global cues, selective buying in heavyweight sectors, and a touch of weekend optimism helped lift the mood. It seems the market just needed a little breather (and maybe a coffee) before charging ahead again. While one good day doesn’t make a trend, it certainly reminded everyone that this market isn’t done dancing just yeT.

