Stock Market Defies Weak Asian Cues Ahead of Fed’s Rate Decision: What’s Giving Bulls Confidence?

Stock Market Today, July 29: At first glance, markets looked set for another cautious day on Wednesday. Asian equities were under pressure, crude oil prices had climbed sharply on fresh tensions in West Asia and investors the world over were waiting for the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

But Dalal Street had other ideas.

Indian markets opened in positive territory, with technology stocks driving the advance and helping benchmark indices overcome weak global cues. Not very broad-based in participation but the buying in the heavyweight counters was enough to give a clear edge to the bulls. The BSE Sensex was trading with a gain of 721.64 points, or 0.94%, at 77,487.56, while Nifty was up 209.25 points, or 0.87%, at 24,194.60 as of 9:37 AM.

IT Stocks Steal The Show

One clear theme in the opening trade was the return of buying in IT stocks.

With a 3.36 per cent gain, Infosys was the biggest gainer on the Sensex. Not too far behind were TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech and many others, all doing well in the positive terrain. Their rally helped the Nifty IT index gain 2.51%, making it the top sectoral gainer in early trade.

FMCG stocks also provided good support. Hindustan Unilever was up 3.25%, ITC was higher by over 1% and the Nifty FMCG index was up 1.52%.

The gains came on the back of the likes of Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, which helped offset weakness in a handful of stocks.

Where Was The Action?

Top-performing sectors

Top-performing sectors Gain Nifty IT 2.51% Nifty FMCG 1.52% Nifty MidSmall Healthcare 0.83% Nifty Cement 0.81% Nifty Pharma 0.68% Nifty Metal 0.66%

Losing Sectors

Sector Change Nifty Realty -1.03% Nifty REITs -0.28% Nifty Oil & Gas -0.06%

Sectoral trends signal that there is demand for quality large caps, not for every stock to be chased.

Who Gained And Who Slipped?

Shares of L&T, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank topped the chart among other gainers.

Among IT giants, Infosys & Tech Mahindra, along with some FMCG & financial major Hindustan Unilever, also added value.

Conversely, in the morning, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), BEL, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Titan and Adani Ports were trading with modest losses, which were not enough to pull down the overall index.

Mixed Signals Still From Global Markets

Asian markets had a difficult morning but India had an upbeat start.

Shares in the region stayed under pressure as investors fretted over high valuations in AI-related companies and looked ahead to earnings from major US technology firms. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped almost 5 per cent after a heavy fall on Tuesday.

Oil prices jumped, adding to uncertainty as fresh attacks in West Asia revived fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude rose to $87.71 a barrel and WTI crude to $82.65, both up more than 4 per cent.

High crude prices are generally a concern for Indian investors as they tend to stoke inflation and increase costs for companies.

What Does Today’s Stock Market Opening Mean For Investors?

The opening bell suggests that domestic investors are, at least for the moment, looking past overnight weakness in global markets. IT and FMCG stocks have seen good buying and support from other heavyweight names has been sufficient to keep the sentiment positive.

That said, there is a long day ahead. Later tonight the US Federal Reserve will release its policy announcement and the direction of crude oil prices could determine if this early optimism sees us through to the closing bell or if we get a fresh bout of volatility.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)