Stock Market Today, June 9: Can Nifty Hold 23,000? GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start After Sharp Sell-Off

Stocks Market Outlook Today, June 9, 2026: Indian stock markets are anticipated to start flat to lower on Tuesday, carrying over the cautious sentiment following Tuesday’s steep sell-off. GIFT Nifty indications point to a subdued start as geopolitical instability rises over the Middle East, oil continues its upward climb, and major global economic indicators await their reveal.

GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,137, down 36.5 points at 7:37 am. The indication is of a slightly negative start for Dalal Street, but the bounce back from the day’s low indicates that the traders are not rushing to the exit yet. Developments surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict, crude oil flows and global market trends will look for new direction.

GIFT Nifty Suggests Soft Opening

There was a narrow range trend in early in GIFT Nifty and the index made an intraday high of 23,159 and low of 23,084. The index traded below the zero line and was bounced back from the intraday low which indicated that there was no panic selling happening.

Benchmark indices saw heavy selling pressure on Monday, which gave a weak opening signal.

Indian Markets Extend Fall For Second Session

Domestic equities saw a sharp down day on Monday with investors cutting exposure amidst global uncertainties.

The BSE Sensex declined 0.97% to close at 73,524.26. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.04% to end at 23,123. The weakness was even more evident in the wider market space.

Nifty Midcap 150 falls over 1.5%

Nifty Smallcap 250 down more than 2%

The broad-based decline indicated a lack of risk appetite across sectors and market caps.

Wall Street Rallies on Hope of AI

US market recovered overnight with Tech gains in AI-related sector despite geopolitical risks

Technology stocks mostly rose, thanks to a 5.6% surge in chipmaker Micron after its biggest drop since 2020. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.58%, and the S&P 500 held its own to extend a rally from a recent low fuelled by conflict.

Selective gains were seen, though, as Apple’s share plunged 1.89%.

Asian Market Trade Mixed

Asian market trading is steady in early Tuesday trade.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.5%, South Korea’s Kospi increased by 2.85%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0.5%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures opened at 24,534 from 24,657.06.

The cautious performance shows that investors are still wary of new development in a more optimistic climate in some global markets.

Crude Oil And Gold Is Still In The Picture

The commodity market was largely steady after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire and the halting of attacks, thereby reducing the fear of wider regional conflict. Brent crude was trading at slightly over $94 a barrel, with the US benchmark WTI trading at just over $91 a barrel. Gold prices also held steady at $4,332 per ounce.

However, high crude prices continue to be a major worry for India, which is a big importer of its energy needs.

Nifty Today: Why 23,000 Is Most Important Level To Watch Out For

Market experts see the 23,000 mark as the crucial battleground for bulls and bears in Tuesday’s trade.

Ankit Jaiswal, senior research analyst at Univest, said that the current view on the stock market is around the 23,000 level of support, where the maximum concentration of put open interest for the weekly expiry on June 11 is. 23,000 will be the best support for Tuesday’s session, as writers will push hard for it. If the stock market prediction for tomorrow, 9 June, is above 23,050 at the open, then 23,050 will be the first stabilisation signal.

Markets are now trading near this key zone, and traders will watch if the index can hold above support levels through the session.

Kunal Singla: We Can See Higher Volatility

Investors also will need to brace for bigger-than-normal market swings.

The India VIX has risen to 17.09, and the probability of sharp intraday moves has increased, said Kunal Singla, associate director at Univest. The market prediction for tomorrow indicates a much greater intraday range risk, given the VIX is at 17.09. A VIX above 17 suggests an expected daily range of about +/- 200 Nifty points from the opening level. The nifty prediction for today is to size down and use wider stops. The next big event is the US CPI on Wednesday, 10 June, which could either prolong selling or spark a sharp reversal.

Nifty Technical Outlook: Important Levels To Watch

On the technical charts, Nifty formed an inverted hammer type candlestick on the daily chart, signalling a failed recovery attempt after Monday’s gap down opening.

The index has now entered an important support zone of 23,000-23,200. –Bajaj Broking Research (Reported by Good Returns) This area coincides with the bullish gap zone from April 8 and the 61.8% retracement of the prior rally from 22,182 to 24,601. If the index trades above the support zone, we can expect it to consolidate between 23,000 and 23,550 in the next few sessions. A break below 23,000 will indicate the continuation of the current fall towards the 22,800 and 22,600 levels in the upcoming sessions, the brokerage said.

Immediate resistance is placed at 23,267 on the upside. A move above this level could push the index towards the 23,500-23,550 zone.

Bank Nifty Today Prediction

Bank Nifty also formed an inverted hammer pattern after opening with a bearish gap, indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

According to the Good Returns report, Bajaj Broking Research said that the banking index is likely to stay in a broad range of 52,500-56,000 in the near term.

Immediate support is at Monday’s low of 53,843. A break below this level could take the index closer to 53,000. Key support is in the 53000-52500 zone, which is where the lower band of the 8th April bullish gap area and the 61.8% retracement of the previous pullback (49955-57456) meet. Resistance is at the 55,200-55,600 levels, which is a confluence of the 50-day EMA and the upper band of the last three weeks’ consolidation, the broking added.

What Are Investors Looking At Today?

Three big factors investors will be watching during the session:

Nifty’s grip on the crucial 23,000 support zone

Developments in the Israel-Iran situation and how it affects crude oil prices

Global cues in place ahead of US inflation data due later this week

Holding above support on a continued basis may help steady sentiment, while a clear break below 23,000 may trigger another round of selling pressure across the market.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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