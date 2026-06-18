Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Dalal Street Closes In Green Amid Volatility; Nifty Nears 24,200, Sensex Closes Over 250 Points

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Indian equity markets ended the session on a positive note on June 18 after a volatile but ultimately constructive trading day, with the Nifty closing close to the 24,200 mark and the Sensex rising around 280 points. The broader markets continued to show resilience, with both midcap and smallcap indices advancing around 0.4%, reflecting steady participation beyond frontline stocks. Among Nifty gainers, Max Healthcare, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics, and NTPC led the upside. On the other hand, pressure was seen in select heavyweight counters, with Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer, and TCS ending among the key laggards. Sectorally, it was a largely upbeat session. Except for IT, Energy, and Metals, all major sectors closed in the green. Media, Pharma, PSU Banks, Private Banks, and Realty gained around 0.5% each, indicating broad-based buying support across cyclical pockets. Overall, while the market saw intraday volatility, the closing tone remained firm, suggesting that buyers continue to step in on dips, keeping the broader trend mildly positive.
Trader’s Takeaway: The market didn’t exactly sprint today, it more or less “took the scenic route” to the finish line, but still ended the journey in the green.
Stock Market @3:30 PM
- Sensex: 77,409.98 +254.36 (0.33%)
- Nifty 50: 24,168.00 +82.30 (0.34%)
Indian markets ended higher with modest gains in both Sensex and Nifty, supported by selective buying. Despite intraday volatility, broader sentiment stayed positive as investors favored stock-specific action over heavy index momentum, keeping the overall tone cautiously optimistic.
Currency Check: Rupee Strengthens for Fifth Straight Session
The Indian rupee extended its gaining streak for a fifth consecutive session on June 18, appreciating by 20 paise to close at 94.33 against the US dollar, compared with the previous close of 94.53. The move reflects sustained positive momentum in the currency market amid steady inflows and supportive sentiment.
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