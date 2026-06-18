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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Dalal Street Closes In Green Amid Volatility; Nifty Nears 24,200, Sensex Closes Over 250 Points

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Dalal Street Closes In Green Amid Volatility; Nifty Nears 24,200, Sensex Closes Over 250 Points

Indian stock markets closed higher on June 18 with the Sensex gaining over 250 points and the Nifty nearing 24,200. Broader markets remained strong, while sectoral performance was mixed with IT lagging and banking, pharma, and realty leading gains. The rupee also extended its winning streak for the fifth straight session.

stock market today, Closing Bell
stock market today, Closing Bell

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 15:45 IST

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Indian equity markets ended the session on a positive note on June 18 after a volatile but ultimately constructive trading day, with the Nifty closing close to the 24,200 mark and the Sensex rising around 280 points. The broader markets continued to show resilience, with both midcap and smallcap indices advancing around 0.4%, reflecting steady participation beyond frontline stocks. Among Nifty gainers, Max Healthcare, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics, and NTPC led the upside. On the other hand, pressure was seen in select heavyweight counters, with Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer, and TCS ending among the key laggards. Sectorally, it was a largely upbeat session. Except for IT, Energy, and Metals, all major sectors closed in the green. Media, Pharma, PSU Banks, Private Banks, and Realty gained around 0.5% each, indicating broad-based buying support across cyclical pockets. Overall, while the market saw intraday volatility, the closing tone remained firm, suggesting that buyers continue to step in on dips, keeping the broader trend mildly positive.

Trader’s Takeaway: The market didn’t exactly sprint today, it more or less “took the scenic route” to the finish line, but still ended the journey in the green.

Stock Market @3:30 PM

  • Sensex: 77,409.98 +254.36 (0.33%)
  • Nifty 50: 24,168.00 +82.30 (0.34%)

Indian markets ended higher with modest gains in both Sensex and Nifty, supported by selective buying. Despite intraday volatility, broader sentiment stayed positive as investors favored stock-specific action over heavy index momentum, keeping the overall tone cautiously optimistic.

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    Currency Check: Rupee Strengthens for Fifth Straight Session

    The Indian rupee extended its gaining streak for a fifth consecutive session on June 18, appreciating by 20 paise to close at 94.33 against the US dollar, compared with the previous close of 94.53. The move reflects sustained positive momentum in the currency market amid steady inflows and supportive sentiment.

                Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                Stock Open High Low Previous Close % Change
                MAXHEALTH 1,028.70 1,095.60 1,026.50 1,092.45 6.46
                INDIGO 4,895.00 5,022.00 4,877.00 5,014.00 2.78
                ADANIENT 2,952.00 3,041.00 2,938.00 3,032.00 2.71
                TRENT 3,125.00 3,192.00 3,105.00 3,182.00 2.55
                BEL 422.50 430.00 421.75 428.10 1.96
                NTPC 357.00 363.55 354.05 362.00 1.81
                HDFCBANK 786.50 802.95 786.20 800.80 1.74

                Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                Stocks  Open High Low Prev. Close LTP % Change
                INFY 1,142.90 1,142.90 1,125.30 1,157.70 1,127.40 -2.62
                TATACONSUM 1,124.60 1,132.00 1,106.10 1,124.50 1,111.00 -1.20
                TECHM 1,454.00 1,460.00 1,435.50 1,462.40 1,447.80 -1.00
                TCS 2,209.00 2,214.00 2,182.00 2,223.00 2,202.50 -0.92
                MARUTI 13,646.00 13,714.00 13,433.00 13,630.00 13,505.00 -0.92
                WIPRO 184.47 184.76 181.71 184.47 182.95 -0.82
                COALINDIA 456.00 457.50 450.35 455.75 452.30 -0.76
                HCLTECH 1,152.00 1,168.80 1,136.10 1,166.80 1,159.60 -0.62

                (With Inputs)

                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                Also Read: L’Oréal Acquires Innovist: Why This Deal Matters for India’s Lifestyle Market?…

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                Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Dalal Street Closes In Green Amid Volatility; Nifty Nears 24,200, Sensex Closes Over 250 Points
                Tags: banking stocks IndiaDalal Street todayIndian equity marketsIndian rupee newsIndian stock market todayInfosys Share Pricemarket news Indiamidcap smallcap performanceNifty 50 updateNifty near 24200pharma stocks indiarupee performance todaySensex closingSensex gainstock market analysis Indiastock market closing bellstock market update June 18TCS stock updatetop gainers stockstop losers stocks

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                Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Dalal Street Closes In Green Amid Volatility; Nifty Nears 24,200, Sensex Closes Over 250 Points

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                Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Dalal Street Closes In Green Amid Volatility; Nifty Nears 24,200, Sensex Closes Over 250 Points
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                Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Dalal Street Closes In Green Amid Volatility; Nifty Nears 24,200, Sensex Closes Over 250 Points
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