Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Sensex Adds 347 Points, Nifty Holds Firm Above 24K in Steady Upside Run; Rupee Ends Flat on Dalal Street

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Indian markets kept up the winning run for a fourth straight session on June 17, Nifty was still holding above 24,050 and Sensex was up by roughly 330 points too. This push seemed to be driven by big-ticket buying in metal, PSU banks, capital goods, and power shares, so the overall mood stayed sort of bullish, maybe more clear than usual. In the gainers side, Trent, BEL, Hindalco, Eternal, and Tata Steel were in focus. On the other hand, Tata Motors PV, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, and Axis Bank saw some mild profit taking, just a bit here and there. Also, the broader basket did better than the benchmarks, midcaps climbed about 0.5% and smallcaps were higher by around 0.8%. Capital goods basically stole the spotlight, moving up some 2%, while autos and realty looked a little weaker, kind of trailing behind.

Stock Market @3:30 PM

Sensex closed at 77,155.62, up 347.14 points (+0.45%)

Sensex closed at 77,155.62, up 347.14 points (+0.45%) Nifty ended at 24,085.70, gaining 96.55 points (+0.40%)

Indian equity markets ended higher today, with both Sensex and Nifty posting modest gains. The session reflected steady buying support and a positive overall market sentiment.

Currency Check: Rupee Ends Flat, Edges Higher To 94.53 Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee ended the trading session on a stable note, closing slightly higher at 94.53 per US dollar compared with the previous close of 94.56. The movement indicated a largely range-bound trading day with minimal volatility in the currency market.

Top Gainers In Stock Market Today Symbol Open High Low Previous Close TRENT 2,905.00 3,115.00 2,905.00 2,897.80 BEL 407.00 422.40 406.15 407.55 HINDALCO 985.00 1,011.60 971.20 982.40 SBILIFE 1,756.00 1,803.10 1,756.00 1,767.60 ETERNAL 254.00 262.50 253.20 253.60 HDFCLIFE 576.00 582.95 573.55 574.40 TATASTEEL 196.79 199.50 195.60 196.00 BHARTIARTL 1,853.00 1,878.00 1,841.50 1,853.00 SUNPHARMA 1,814.00 1,823.40 1,802.60 1,800.70 Top Losers In Stock Market Today Symbol Open High Low Previous Close TMPV 395.50 395.60 355.00 393.60 CIPLA 1,380.00 1,381.70 1,341.10 1,373.20 BAJAJFINSV 1,792.00 1,794.00 1,751.60 1,787.30 ONGC 246.00 247.75 244.00 248.20 AXISBANK 1,364.10 1,365.70 1,349.30 1,365.70 KOTAKBANK 407.85 408.75 402.55 407.85 EICHERMOT 7,560.50 7,578.50 7,452.50 7,560.50 TATACONSUM 1,126.00 1,134.20 1,117.90 1,130.90 DRREDDY 1,276.00 1,277.40 1,260.90 1,276.90 ASIANPAINT 2,764.00 2,768.90 2,732.50 2,748.10 (With Inputs) (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.) Also Read: TA Aamir Hasan: Shah Batteries Director Under Lens For GST Fraud…