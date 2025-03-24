Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Stock Market Today: Monday’s Not Blue, It’s Green! Sensex & Nifty Start The Week With A Bang!

Last week, the Nifty surged 4.5%, adding almost 1,000 points, marking its best week since 2001. The Midcap index rose 7.5%, and the Smallcap index gained 8.5%. This recovery helped increase investor wealth by ₹22 lakh crore, showing strong market growth.

Stock Market Today: Hello, Readers! Monday’s here, and let’s take a deep breath—no need to stress over the graphs and bars today. The previous closing figures are looking promising, so no need to hit the panic button just yet. In fact, the market trends from last week are on a positive rally, and it’s giving investors a reason to break into a happy dance!

The market looks like it’s easing out for good. This is going to make domestic and foreign investors put more money into the market, and as expected, it will lead to a lot of sentimental financial movements. The stock market is largely driven by sentiment, emotions, and reactions to various economic factors, including trends, news, and graphs. Anyways, isn’t this what the share market is about? Let’s dive into the fresh updates!

According to experts, there are a few top reasons why the market trends are turning positive. This includes strong Asian markets, easing geopolitical tensions, and U.S. stocks ending higher.

Monday marks the start of the week and the first day for market enthusiasts to evaluate their investments and assets. Investors and market player also plan for future in todays mshare market opening session. On Mondays, the market can feel a little unpredictable as traders shake off the weekend and gear up for the week ahead. Asset withdrawals and intraday investments tend to decrease as everyone tries to set their foot. Predictions sometimes go awry; Mondays can be a bit of a wildcard for market enthusiasts. All investors can do is stare at the bars, analyze, and try to crack the algorithm for the week’s trend.

Monday sets the tone for the week, with investors eagerly speculating on how things will unfold in the coming days. Happy Monday, investors!

Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 23,508.15 with +157.75 , Whereas Sensex opened in green at 77,394.85 with +489.34 points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction for the week ends. By calculating figures from international market and speculation from previous close, experts hope positive direction for the market.

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • GOLDTECH
  • LAMBODHARA
  • SALZERELEC
  • SALASAR
  • SILINV
    • Top Losers:
    • RCOM
    • IKIO
    • SECMARK
    • KESORAMIND
    • AGSTRA

 

Stock Market On Friday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled in the green. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 76,348.06 on Friday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 23,190.65.

Last week, the Nifty surged 4.5%, adding almost 1,000 points, marking its best week since 2001. The Midcap index rose 7.5%, and the Smallcap index gained 8.5%. This recovery helped increase investor wealth by ₹22 lakh crore, showing strong market growth.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

