Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 452 Points, Nifty Nears 23,940 As Asian Markets Turn Positive

Stock market today: Indian equities started Friday’s session on a strong note, with the Stock market today getting support from gains in Asian markets and signs of stronger domestic private investment. The BSE Sensex rose 451.86 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 76,604.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 63.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 23,937.00. GIFT Nifty was also up 0.32 per cent at 24,008.50, pointing to a positive start.

Stock market today: Asian gains lift Indian equities as private capex shows sharp recovery

The broader Asian market was mostly higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.07 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.07 per cent, while the Jakarta Composite traded with minor losses. The gains came as investors weighed improving domestic indicators against concerns over high borrowing costs in major economies.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the Stock market today is being driven by conflicting signals from India and overseas markets. “The flow of positive and negative news continues. The latest CMIE report of a sharp 97 per cent surge in private investment in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26 is an indication of a sharp turnaround in capex. After a long time, private capex is improving, and this bodes well for economic growth going forward,” Vijayakumar said.

Stock market today: Global bond yields remain the biggest threat for risk assets

The main worry for the Stock market today remains the sharp rise in global bond yields. Vijayakumar said the US 10-year yield continues to hover around 4.8 per cent, while Japan’s 10-year yield has reached a 30-year high of 3 per cent. In the UK, the 30-year yield is at 6 per cent, while India’s 10-year yield is close to 7 per cent.

“Rising bond yields are negative for equity markets. Higher inflation and a high possibility of interest rates going up will make fixed-income investments more attractive. Prospects of capital flight from emerging markets are also bright. These factors will weigh on equity markets,” Vijayakumar added. He said resilience in GST collections, automobile sales and credit growth is helping offset these pressures, although near-term trading is likely to remain volatile.

Stock market today: US shares gain while rate outlook keeps investors cautious

Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.06 per cent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.40 per cent. Dow Jones Futures, however, were marginally lower by 0.04 per cent. These moves added to the mixed global signals being tracked by Indian investors.

In commodities, the Stock market today also reflected changing expectations around interest rates. Brent crude was at USD 95.83, up USD 0.31, or 0.33 per cent. Gold stood at USD 4,481.60, gaining USD 7.97, or 0.18 per cent, while crude oil climbed to USD 91.74, up USD 0.44, or 0.48 per cent.

Stock market today: Gold gains as Fed comments push back rate hike bets

Gold extended its recovery after Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated he could support keeping interest rates unchanged at the September 15-16 meeting if incoming data show inflation is continuing to moderate.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, “Bullion extended its recovery after Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated he could support keeping interest rates unchanged at the September 15-16 meeting if incoming data confirm that inflation is continuing to moderate. Waller said August inflation readings would be crucial for his decision, while keeping the door open to further tightening should price pressures reaccelerate.”

Modi said Waller’s comments led to a sharp repricing of rate expectations, with the probability of a September hike falling to around 50 per cent from nearly 70 per cent earlier this week. “Lower rate expectations typically support non-yielding gold by reducing the opportunity cost of holding bullion,” Modi added. He also pointed to a nearly 2 per cent rise in the Japanese yen and easing Treasury yields as factors supporting precious metals ahead of upcoming US labour and inflation data.

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