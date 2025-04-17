Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Business»
  • Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The Market Drops All The Hopes!

After yesterday’s recovery, investors remain hopeful that the domestic Stock markets will maintain their positive momentum and continue the upward trend in the coming sessions.

Stock Market Today: Hello Readers! It is Thursday, and the hopes are high!

 

Until global uncertainty clears and tariff drama calms down, the Indian stock market is likely to keep things cool and calculated. So buckle up, check those earnings reports, and keep an eye on your favorite stocks—it’s showtime for Q4!

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the red note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 23,371.75 with −65.45 , Whereas Sensex opened in red at 76,869.00 with −175.29 from the previous session.

The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction before the weekends. The pause in tariffs has shifted the sentiments of the investors, this has led towards the speedy recovery and healing of the Indian share bazaar.

After yesterday’s recovery, investors remain hopeful that the domestic markets will maintain their positive momentum and continue the upward trend in the coming sessions.

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors affect the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • FUSI-RE
  • SECMARK
  • AFIL
  • LAGNAM
  • WAAREERTL
    • Top Losers:
    • BTML-RE1
    • SONATSOFTW
    • LOYALTEX
    • MODTHREAD
    • WIPRO

 

Market On Wednesday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled on a red note. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 76,734.89 on Wednesday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 23,328.55.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Q4 Results: All Eyes On Infosys As India’s Second-Largest IT Giant Gears Up To Reveal Earnings

