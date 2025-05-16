Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Stock Market Today: Nifty Strolls Up, Sensex Trips—India’s Markets Play Mixed Signals

Stock Market Today: Nifty Strolls Up, Sensex Trips—India’s Markets Play Mixed Signals

In Asia, Taiwan and South Korea tiptoed into the green, while Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore lost their footing. It’s one of those global mornings where no one wants to make the first big move.

Stock Market Today: Nifty Strolls Up, Sensex Trips—India’s Markets Play Mixed Signals

Stock Market


Indian stock markets opened Friday with all the excitement of a Monday morning meeting. The Nifty 50 crawled up by 2.55 points to open at 25,064.65, a modest gain of 0.01 per cent—blink and you’d miss it. The Sensex, meanwhile, seemed less enthusiastic, opening down by 138.11 points at 82,392.63, declining 0.17 per cent. Despite the slow start, market experts hinted at fireworks ahead, pointing to strong inflows and historical trends that usually signal a second wind for momentum.

Foreign Investors Still Sending Love Letters As FIIs

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga said, “Indian markets continue to benefit from a strong inflow from FPIs while DIIs remain steady buyers as well.” Clearly, the global investment community isn’t done flirting with India just yet. Bagga added, “Yesterday’s positive reaction to the Trump assertion of zero-tariffs provided a boost to IT, auto and bank stocks,” proving once again that tweets and trade talks can still move markets.

Market Throwback —Revisiting 2024 Highs

Bagga reminded investors that it’s been a solid seven months since markets last flirted with all-time highs. “Markets are in a historical zone where momentum picks up again,” he said. But he issued a warning: “Geopolitical risks and trade tariff related risks are the overhangs.” Translation? Keep your party hats ready, but don’t throw the confetti just yet.

Top Gainer And Losers Today

Gainers:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Nifty Auto
  • PSU Bank
  • Consumer Durables
  • Oil & Gas

Losers:

  • Private Banks
  • Realty
  • IT
  • FMCG
  • Healthcare
  • Media

The gainers led early trade, while the laggards showed signs of morning sluggishness.

Asian Market: Mixed Moods, Minimal Moves

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and South Korea tiptoed into the green, while Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore lost their footing. It’s one of those global mornings where no one wants to make the first big move.

So, while Friday’s market didn’t come out swinging, the stage is set—and investors are keeping one eye on the charts and another on global headlines.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: iPHONE COSTS MAY TRIPLE: Industry Experts Warn Of 3,000 Dollar Hike if Apple Moves Manufacturing To US

Filed under

Stock market today

newsx

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port
Justin Bieber denies bein

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex...
Trump's Pressure: Could A

Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?
James Comey deletes post

Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?
At Cannes 2025: Anupam Kh

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead...
newsx

Throwback: When India Launched Operation Dost To Help Turkey, But Turkey Took A U-Turn
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex...

Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?

Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?

Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?

Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead...

Entertainment

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom