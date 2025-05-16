Stock Market Today: Nifty Strolls Up, Sensex Trips—India’s Markets Play Mixed Signals

In Asia, Taiwan and South Korea tiptoed into the green, while Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore lost their footing. It’s one of those global mornings where no one wants to make the first big move.

Indian stock markets opened Friday with all the excitement of a Monday morning meeting. The Nifty 50 crawled up by 2.55 points to open at 25,064.65, a modest gain of 0.01 per cent—blink and you’d miss it. The Sensex, meanwhile, seemed less enthusiastic, opening down by 138.11 points at 82,392.63, declining 0.17 per cent. Despite the slow start, market experts hinted at fireworks ahead, pointing to strong inflows and historical trends that usually signal a second wind for momentum.

Foreign Investors Still Sending Love Letters As FIIs

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga said, “Indian markets continue to benefit from a strong inflow from FPIs while DIIs remain steady buyers as well.” Clearly, the global investment community isn’t done flirting with India just yet. Bagga added, “Yesterday’s positive reaction to the Trump assertion of zero-tariffs provided a boost to IT, auto and bank stocks,” proving once again that tweets and trade talks can still move markets.

Market Throwback —Revisiting 2024 Highs

Bagga reminded investors that it’s been a solid seven months since markets last flirted with all-time highs. “Markets are in a historical zone where momentum picks up again,” he said. But he issued a warning: “Geopolitical risks and trade tariff related risks are the overhangs.” Translation? Keep your party hats ready, but don’t throw the confetti just yet.

Top Gainer And Losers Today

Gainers:

Nifty Auto

PSU Bank

Consumer Durables

Oil & Gas

Losers:

Private Banks

Realty

IT

FMCG

Healthcare

Media

The gainers led early trade, while the laggards showed signs of morning sluggishness.

Asian Market: Mixed Moods, Minimal Moves

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and South Korea tiptoed into the green, while Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore lost their footing. It’s one of those global mornings where no one wants to make the first big move.

So, while Friday’s market didn’t come out swinging, the stage is set—and investors are keeping one eye on the charts and another on global headlines.

With Inputs From ANI

