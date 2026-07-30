Can IT Stocks Keep Market Steady? Sensex, Nifty Hold Ground Despite Global Pressure

The Indian equity market opened Thursday’s trade cautiously, but beneath the flat headline numbers, a clear battle between sectors emerged. Banking and financial stocks led the pressure, but info tech provided support to absorb a large part of selling, easing sharper falls even as worries about geopolitical escalations and a hawkish US Fed continue to mount. The Sensex pared most of its opening losses and was trading at nearly even keel at 77,668.36 (up 13.76) and Nifty stood at 24,261.15 (up 10.95) at 10:11 AM, compared with opening levels. Markets have so far been moving in line with the benchmarks, highlighting the hesitant sentiment on the ground.

Why Today’s Stock Market Opening Isn’t Actually Flat

The market appeared calm on paper. But the trend underneath was another story.

Banking counters faced sustained pressure while technology stocks recovered strongly. This tug of war kept benchmark indices around the flat line in spite of multiple global risks.

The IT pack provided the biggest support.

Infosys rose 2.42 per cent, Tech Mahindra 2.11 per cent, TCS 1.74 per cent and HCL Technologies 1.69 per cent in morning trade. Tech stocks aided buying in the market and offset a weak trend in financials, which have high weightage in both the indices. However, banks remained under selling pressure with top lenders Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India trading in the red.

The Nifty Bank index dropped nearly 0.62 per cent, while the BSE Bankex fell 0.56 per cent.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was the largest gainer in afternoon trade, jumping more than 2.2 per cent. However, Nifty Realty was among the worst-performing sectoral indices, declining nearly 1.4 per cent.

3 Global Triggers Keeping Investors Cautious

Three big overseas developments continue to plague markets.

The first is the re-emergence of geopolitical risks due to the renewed escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

Another is the latest policy pronouncement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed held rates steady but the commentary that accompanied the rate decision was considered mostly hawkish. That included the vote, which was 9-3 in favour, indicating continued concern regarding inflation, which could result in additional tightening at the Fed level. As a result we witnessed an jump in U.S.

Treasury yields and a steep slide on the street overnight.

A third problem, crude oil. The price of the commodity jumped considerably on Wednesday yet has remained elevated, even dipping a few ticks in the early trading morning on Thursday. Crude Brent was trading around $89.75 per barrel; WTI was trading at $83.74. It’s a bit of a relief but the prices are still high enough to keep inflation concerns simmering.

Why Experts Believe India Could Still Outperform

“The Indian market construct indicates a breakout trend. But the potential breakout is being constrained by many headwinds. The spike in Brent crude to near $90 following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict is a strong headwind,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

The voting pattern at the Fed was mixed, which is why the policy outcome was negative for equities’, he said. Inflation concerns are still alive and another rate hike is a possibility, he added.

But Vijayakumar says there are reasons why India can still outperform many global markets. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have become net buyers in July, while global investors are rotating out of parts of Asia’s semiconductor sector. These factors, along with India’s relatively resilient economic fundamentals, could continue to support domestic equities.

Asian Markets Present A Mixed Picture

Asian markets offered little guidance Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei was up. South Korea’s KOSPI was under pressure with semiconductor stocks still on the back foot. US index futures pared some of the overnight losses but sentiment remained fragile as bond yields rose, geopolitical uncertainty persisted and investors weighed the impact of AI-linked spending on the global economy.

Best Performers in Opening Trade

Technology was the clear outperformer, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra leading the gains.

The major gainers of the day were Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries.

Adani Ports was the biggest loser on the losing side in the benchmark index, down over 2.5%. Other prominent losers were Asian Paints, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, BEL, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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