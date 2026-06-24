Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Why Is the Stock Market Up Today? Sensex Jumps 200 Points as IT Stocks Shine

The Indian stock market opened strongly on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices holding steady in early trade even as some sectors faltered. However, investor sentiment remained bullish as IT and banking stocks looked to lead their other indices in the face of pressure in auto, metal and media stocks. At 9:47 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading 213.48 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 76,414.16. The index had jumped from yesterday’s closing of 76,200.68 and had opened at 76,229.76.

In line, NSE’s Nifty 50 was trading up at 23,840.90. The Nifty has risen 16.80 points, or 0.07%, compared to the previous closing of 23,824.10. After opening in the red today at 23,795.80, the Nifty has also cut back losses on investors trying to bag some bargains today.

Sensex's top gainers and losers

Why is the stock market up today?

IT and financial stocks accounted for much of the good news. The wider market benefited from investors buying back into tech stocks after recent volatility and sustained buying interest in banking shares.

The Nifty IT index was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.14%. Private banks were also in demand as the Nifty Private Bank index rose 0.59 per cent and the Nifty Bank index added 0.34 per cent. Pharma and healthcare stocks also traded with marginal gains, indicating stock-specific buying in defensive sectors.

Nifty Sectoral Indices At 10:09 AM

The strength was equally visible on BSE. The BSE Focused IT index gained 1 per cent and the BSE Bankex 0.57 per cent, keeping the Sensex comfortably in the positive zone.

Which sectors are feeling the heat today?

Not all sectors participated in the rally. Auto stocks were under pressure with the Nifty Auto index losing 0.86 per cent. Furthermore, there was profit-booking in metal stocks, with the Nifty Metal index down 1.29 per cent to emerge as the biggest sectorial loser in the early hours of trade. Media stocks went down 0.93 per cent, and the consumer durables, realty, oil & gas, FMCG, PSU banking, and other indices were also in negative territory, showing that smart money was moving between sectors rather than buying everything blindly.

What should investors watch during the session?

Market participants will be watching closely to see whether gains in IT and banking stocks are enough to counter ongoing weakness in cyclical sectors such as metals and automobiles, while the benchmark indices have managed to hold on to positive territory.

The ability of the market to hold above the key intraday levels through the session will also be important, especially as investors continue to track global market cues, institutional flows and sector-specific developments.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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