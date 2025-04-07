Stock Market Today: Optimism Versus Reality As U.S. Tariffs Loom Over Indian Market

Stock Market enthusiasts are also encouraged to keep an eye on global cues, including US market trends and crude oil prices worldwide. This wave of uncertainty will pass, and the market will surely bounce back stronger.

Share Market Today: Hello, readers! We know today’s stock market updates might have you feeling a bit gloomy as you scroll through all the headlines. But fear not, we’re here to shine a little light in this stormy market. Sure, taking a look at your portfolio right now may not be the most cheerful experience. After all, the market crash has left many portfolios painted in red. The Sensex and Nifty took quite a tumble, falling off their high walls like Humpty Dumpty since last week.

And then today—Monday, marking the first day of the market’s opening session—things weren’t much brighter. Market enthusiasts were caught off guard, struggling to cope with the bloodbath on their screens.

But here’s where it gets interesting! While the market may have been taking a nosedive, investors weren’t just sitting back. They were quick to take action, diving in to protect themselves from the weekly dip. Whereas, small market enthusiasts had to take the implications on them. Why? Well, a lot of it stems from the fear of the newly elected President Trump’s tariff policies. Were you caught in the panic too? Let’s dig in and see how we can keep the optimism alive!

“Today’s market crash, driven by global trade tensions, has sparked fear—but it’s in moments like these that smart investors stay calm. When everyone’s selling, who’s buying? The big players, scooping up quality stocks at a discount. History shows us: that after the 2008 crash and 2020 slump, the market rebounded stronger. As Warren Buffett said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Optimism here means trusting the long-term recovery, not ignoring reality. Let the panic pass. Stay steady. If you’re investing for the future, this phase could be an opportunity—not just a setback.” Says Aaditya Jaiswal, A young market Investor and trader From Lucknow. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Stock Market Crash Today

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty were already in the blood pool in the opening. Nifty opened at 21,758.40Whereas Sensex was in red at 71,449.94. Both the indices were doomed in red in the closing session as well. Sensex at 73,137.90 and Nifty at 22,161.60. Analysts around the nation are calling it Trump’s Triff Fear.

Indian Stock Market Performance (April 7):

The Sensex plunged nearly 4,000 points .

. The Nifty 50 dropped below 21,750 in early deals.

in early deals. Sensex closed at 73,137.90 , down 2,227 points (2.95%).

at , down (2.95%). Nifty 50 closed at 22,161.60 , down 743 points (3.24%).

at , down (3.24%). BSE Midcap index lost 3.46% .

index lost . BSE Smallcap index lost 4.13% .

index lost . India VIX surged 66% to 22.8 , indicating high nervousness in the market.

surged to , indicating high nervousness in the market. Sectoral Losses:

Nifty Bank : -3.19%

: -3.19% Financial Services : -3.49%

: -3.49% Metal : -6.75%

: -6.75% Realty : -5.69%

: -5.69% Media : -3.94%

: -3.94% Auto : -3.78%

: -3.78% Private Bank : -3.47%

: -3.47% PSU Bank : -2.84%

: -2.84% Pharma : -2.75%

: -2.75% IT: -2.51%

Global Stock Market Fear

Global markets have been plummeting since President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all U.S. trade partners, sparking fears of a global trade war. Countries like China, Canada, and Mexico are already planning retaliatory measures. Investors are concerned that the potential threat of a recession might outweigh the inflationary pressures caused by the tariffs.

“Both China and Japan index declined by 10 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. This escalates the stakes in the ongoing trade war and raises concerns about a potential global recession that could affect everyone. On Friday, the US S&P 500 dropped by 6 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell more than 2,000 points, marking its worst week since the COVID-19 crisis. This came after China announced it would impose reciprocal 34 per cent tariffs on all US imports starting April 10,” Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, told news agency PTI.

The sharp increase in tariffs by both the US and China could lead to higher inflation, slower global growth, and intensify trade tensions, he added.

US consumer price figures out later this week are expected to show another rise of 0.3% for March, but analysts assume it is just a matter of time before tariffs push prices sharply higher, for everything from food to cars.

“Rising tariff rates will force many companies to either raise prices or accept lower profit margins,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The Nasdaq index confirmed it entered a bear market on Friday, as oil prices and other commodities plunged amid a massive global market decline following Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on Wednesday.

Will The Indian Stock Market Keep The Red Evident For A while?

Stock markets across the globe were drenched in red today, and let’s not beat around the bush—US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are the main culprit. The trade war tension has sparked panic, causing investors to pull out their money faster than you can say “recession.” And, to everyone’s surprise, the Indian market wasn’t immune to the fallout. Honestly, who thought India would be caught in the crossfire of Trump’s tariffs? Yet here we are.

Now, Trump is still “deciding” on the tariff percentage for India, but we’re hearing figures between 25-27%. Let’s be clear: this is low compared to the rates slapped on other countries like China and Ireland. But don’t let that fool you. Even this “small” tariff hike is enough to rattle investors, and it’s certainly not helping the already fragile market sentiment. The Indian stock market, for better or worse, seems to be feeling the heat of this global trade tension, and it’s time to face the reality that no one is truly immune when the U.S. sneezes.

Experts have urged investors to stay calm and avoid panic selling amid today’s market downturn. While the market has taken a hit, experts are reminding investors and market enthusiasts to keep their cool and not fall into the trap of panic selling. The advice? Continue your SIPs and consider scooping up stocks that are now available at discounted prices. Keep that diversification intact!

Market enthusiasts are also encouraged to keep an eye on global cues, including US market trends and crude oil prices worldwide. This wave of uncertainty will pass, and the market will surely bounce back stronger. After all, patience and strategic decisions are your best tools to weather the storm!

Also Read: NewsX Explainer On Market Bloodbath: How Trump’s Tariffs Are Shaking Global Markets