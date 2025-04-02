Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead

The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 77,414.92 with a dip and in red on Tuesday, while the Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) closed at 23,519.35.

Stock Market Today: Hello Readers! It’s Wednesday already, and we’re riding the unpredictable, eruptive volcano that is the Indian stock market! Yesterday, the market took a dive, but this morning, things are looking surprisingly promising. But, let’s be real — with the rollercoaster ride we’ve been on, unpredictability is basically the stock market’s middle name! Buckle up, it’s going to be another wild day!

What Will Effect The Stock Market Today?

Wall Street Ends Mixed, Asian Markets Edge Lower: Overnight, Wall Street indices ended on a mixed note as investors remained cautious ahead of global trade developments. Asian markets also showed a downward trend in early trade today, reflecting uncertainties in the global economic landscape.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended on a mixed note as investors remained cautious ahead of global trade developments. Asian markets also showed a downward trend in early trade today, reflecting uncertainties in the global economic landscape. Markets Await Trump’s Tariff Announcement: Despite this being a truncated week, markets are still expected to remain eventful, with particular focus on global trade tariff updates. US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which are scheduled to be implemented later today, are central to investor sentiment.

Despite this being a truncated week, markets are still expected to remain eventful, with particular focus on global trade tariff updates. US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which are scheduled to be implemented later today, are central to investor sentiment. Potential Market Rebound or Decline: Analysts suggest that if Trump unveils milder-than-expected tariffs, markets could see a rebound, especially in export-oriented sectors like pharma and IT. However, if severe tariffs are imposed, market deterioration is anticipated. Investors are closely watching these developments, as they could heavily influence global trade dynamics and stock market trends in the coming days.

Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a red note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 76,116.46 with +91.95 (0.12%) , Whereas Sensex opened in at 23,199.20 with +33.50 (0.14%) points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction for the week ends. By calculating figures from international market and speculation from previous close, experts hope positive direction for the market.

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers: ORCHASP MODIRUBBER SADBHIN AAREYDRUGS BINANIIND Top Losers: VCL CENTRALBK NECCLTD AGSTRA JPASSOCIAT



These Stocks Are In Focus Today

BEL

Swiggy

Bajaj Auto

Tata Motors

Adani Ports

NMDC

Coal India

Jana Small Finance Bank

Pidilite Industries

Dabur India

Hindalco

Shriram Finance

SBI Cards

Stock Market Previously

The Indian stock market benchmark indices saw a significant dip from their all-time highs, disappointing investors and shifting market sentiment towards cautious optimism for the new fiscal year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 77,414.92 with a dip and in red on Tuesday, while the Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) closed at 23,519.35.

Today marks a new beginning, and the trader and investor community remains hopeful for a positive turnaround in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: As Ferrari Raises Prices In Response To US Auto Tariffs, Here’s How Much Its Luxury Cars Could Cost Now