Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open On Green Note, Uncertainty Remains A Constant In Volatile Market

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open On Green Note, Uncertainty Remains A Constant In Volatile Market

As trading resumes in Stock Market Today, investors are hopeful that the markets will continue their positive trend from Friday, when both Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2%.

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open On Green Note, Uncertainty Remains A Constant In Volatile Market

Stock Market Today


Stock Market Today: Welcome back, curious investors and market enthusiasts! Let’s dive into the fresh updates!

While most corporate employees dread returning to work after a long weekend, market lovers eagerly await the return of candlestick bars and wild price swings. Since Monday was a stock market holiday, traders and investors missed their dose of daily drama. But worry not—we’re back with the roller-coaster ride of red and green graphs!

It’s the second day of the week and the first trading session after the break—time for experts to evaluate their investments and assets, and to closely watch the market’s every twitch and tumble. After the extended weekend, the market opens with uncertainty, especially after all the Trump trauma that shook things up. We’re still in the healing phase, and as the bell rings, the fear of a dip runs high.

But hey—panicking won’t help. In fact, these moments often manipulate traders into making gloomy decisions. Remember, to profit in the stock market, optimism should be your mantra.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Uncertainty is practically the middle name of the Indian stock market. And we all know this playground changes fast—very fast. Today’s trading session will set the tone for speculation and anticipation throughout the week, all the way until Friday’s closing bell.

So, happy Tuesday, investors! Dive like a dolphin in this volatile ocean—sometimes you profit, sometimes you learn. But one thing’s for sure—you always grow.

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 23,279.85 with +451.30 , Whereas Sensex opened in green at 76,665.57 with +1,508.31  from previous session.

The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction before the weekends. The pause in tariffs has shifted the sentiments of the investors, this has led towards the speedy recovery and healing of the Indian share bazaar.

Trading on Dalal Street remained shut on Monday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. As trading resumes, investors are hopeful that the markets will continue their positive trend from Friday, when both Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2%.

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • FUSI-RE
  • EMMBI
  • MAFANG
  • SRM
  • GRWRHITECH
  • Top Losers:
  • BTML-RE1
  • RAJTV
  • ABMINTLLTD
  • MMP
  • FUSI-RE

Market On Friday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled on a green note. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 75,157.26 on Friday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 22,399.15.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Doubles GSDP and Per Capita Income, Emerges as India’s Growth Engine: CM Yogi Adityanath

Filed under

Indian Stock Market share bazar Share Market Stock Market stock market news India Stock market today

Kerala Education Minister

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names...
Indian Railway Sector Rev

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...
Smart Car Features To Dri

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...
newsx

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain
newsx

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...
A 38-year-old woman in Be

Bengaluru: Why Was This Woman Beaten Brutally By Her Husband And Mob Outside A Mosque?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names To English-Medium Textbooks

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names...

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand In Wagon Manufacturing: ICRA

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030: NITI Aayog Report

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At 43!

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?