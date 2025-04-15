Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open On Green Note, Uncertainty Remains A Constant In Volatile Market

As trading resumes in Stock Market Today, investors are hopeful that the markets will continue their positive trend from Friday, when both Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2%.

Stock Market Today: Welcome back, curious investors and market enthusiasts! Let’s dive into the fresh updates!

While most corporate employees dread returning to work after a long weekend, market lovers eagerly await the return of candlestick bars and wild price swings. Since Monday was a stock market holiday, traders and investors missed their dose of daily drama. But worry not—we’re back with the roller-coaster ride of red and green graphs!

It’s the second day of the week and the first trading session after the break—time for experts to evaluate their investments and assets, and to closely watch the market’s every twitch and tumble. After the extended weekend, the market opens with uncertainty, especially after all the Trump trauma that shook things up. We’re still in the healing phase, and as the bell rings, the fear of a dip runs high.

But hey—panicking won’t help. In fact, these moments often manipulate traders into making gloomy decisions. Remember, to profit in the stock market, optimism should be your mantra.

Uncertainty is practically the middle name of the Indian stock market. And we all know this playground changes fast—very fast. Today’s trading session will set the tone for speculation and anticipation throughout the week, all the way until Friday’s closing bell.

So, happy Tuesday, investors! Dive like a dolphin in this volatile ocean—sometimes you profit, sometimes you learn. But one thing’s for sure—you always grow.

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 23,279.85 with +451.30 (1.98%), Whereas Sensex opened in green at 76,665.57 with +1,508.31 (2.01%) from previous session.

The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction before the weekends. The pause in tariffs has shifted the sentiments of the investors, this has led towards the speedy recovery and healing of the Indian share bazaar.

Trading on Dalal Street remained shut on Monday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. As trading resumes, investors are hopeful that the markets will continue their positive trend from Friday, when both Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2%.

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

FUSI-RE

EMMBI

MAFANG

SRM

GRWRHITECH

Top Losers:

BTML-RE1

RAJTV

ABMINTLLTD

MMP

FUSI-RE

Market On Friday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled on a green note. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 75,157.26 on Friday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 22,399.15.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

