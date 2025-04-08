Stock Market Today: Sensex Bounces Back With A 1000-Point Jump On Tuesday – How Did The Market Bounce Back?

Stock Market Tuesday's bounce back was a much-needed breather, but experts urge caution. It’s a "wait-and-watch" game until the fog of trade tensions and policy changes clears.

Stock Market Today: Hello, readers! Like every day, the stock market is a rollercoaster of emotions—Monday was a complete wipeout, but Tuesday brought a fresh wave of funds to bring things back on track. Welcome to the Indian stock market, where one day can leave you holding your breath, and the next can have your heart racing.

On Monday, the fallout was so dramatic that people, market enthusiasts, and investors started comparing it to Black Monday in 1987 when Wall Street collapsed into dust. While markets worldwide were slowly recovering, the Indian stock market stood tall on Tuesday, shook off Monday’s blues, and flipped the switch to bullish trends, trying its best to mark the graph in green.

It’s the kind of market where, once in a while, it can make your heart skip a beat—but that’s the thrill of it, right?

Stock Market On Tuesday

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty had optimism at the opening. Nifty opened at 22,446.75 Whereas Sensex at 74,013.73. Gradually, the indices bloomed and turned green closing session, giving hope of a recovering market. At the closing session the Sensex was at 74,227.08 with +1,089.18 (1.49%) and Nifty at 22,535.85 with +374.25 (1.69%). Analysts around the nation are calling it a sentimental shifting of the stock market. The recovery came as market sentiment improved, following a brutal sell-off triggered by global concerns earlier in the week.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List From Tuesday-

Top Gainers:

SILLYMONKS

KEYFINSERV

BINANIIND

TECILCHEM

ONEPOINT

Top Losers:

KANANIIND

DCMFINSERV

DELHIVERY

PRECOT

WIPL

Here Are The Key Highlights From Two Days Market Experience-

Reason Behind Crash- Global Sell-Off Sends Shockwaves

Monday’s meltdown had investors scrambling, with the Sensex plummeting over 2,200 points. The culprit? President Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs, which hit global markets like a freight train. Fears of a trade war and a global slowdown had everyone on edge, and India was no exception, feeling the global heat with a sharp dip.

Reason Behind Back On Track- RBI and Earnings Season Take the Spotlight

As the dust settles, all eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) next move and the upcoming corporate earnings season. Analysts are betting on a rate cut from the RBI, which has been wrestling with persistently low inflation. Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head of Business Development at Emkay Global Financial Services, said, “RBI may follow up with another rate cut, and possibly more regulatory easing.” If the RBI delivers, it could give the market the boost it desperately needs.

Fear Behind The Market Sentiments- Trump’s Tariff Tug-of-War Keeps Markets on Edge

Despite Tuesday’s recovery, Trump’s tariff tantrums continue to haunt market sentiment. Since his second term kicked off, the President has made it clear: the U.S. will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India. This policy keeps traders guessing, amplifying uncertainty across the board.

Tuesday’s bounce back was a much-needed breather, but experts urge caution. It’s a “wait-and-watch” game until the fog of trade tensions and policy changes clears.

Stay Alert, Stay Ready

