Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops 285 Points, Nifty Down 58 As West Asia Conflict Pushes Crude Above $90

Indian equities opened the week under selling pressure, with Stock market today tracking lower as rising tensions in West Asia, higher crude oil prices and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 284.52 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 76,979.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 58.10 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 24,117.55. The Stock market today mood remained cautious as investors assessed risks from oil, inflation and global interest rates.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market expert, said global markets were dealing with three developments at the same time: “a fresh flare-up in the Strait of Hormuz that has put a new war premium back into oil, a Federal Reserve chair who used Jackson Hole to warn that the inflation fight isn’t over, and an Nvidia earnings blowout that keeps the AI trade alive even as bond yields bite.”

Stock market today: Asian shares slide as West Asia tensions lift oil

Asian markets were broadly weak at the time of reporting. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1.46 per cent to 6,689.95, Taiwan’s Weighted Index fell 1.17 per cent to 45,789.14, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.08 per cent to 65,689.00. GIFT NIFTY also fell 147.50 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 24,164.50. Against the trend, Singapore’s Straits Times gained 0.45 per cent to 5,725.38 and Thailand’s SET Composite rose 0.18 per cent to 1,591.07.

The Stock market today outlook is also being shaped by India’s domestic risks. Bagga said a mixed earnings season, a still-deficient monsoon and elevated crude prices make for a “combination that argues for selective positioning rather than broad-based optimism.” He added, “India heads into the second half of FY27 facing a genuine three-way squeeze: elevated crude, a below-normal monsoon, and a global backdrop where a hawkish Fed and a live Iran conflict are both headwinds for risk appetite.”

Stock market today: Crude crosses USD 90 as India faces import pressure

India remains particularly exposed to higher oil prices because it is one of the world’s largest crude importers. Bagga said sustained Brent prices in the high USD 80-90s could directly pressure the current account, keep the rupee under depreciation pressure and add to imported inflation “just as the RBI would prefer a benign backdrop.”

Brent crude rose USD 2, or 2.27 per cent, to USD 90.10, while WTI crude gained USD 1.69, or 2.03 per cent, to USD 85.09. Gold, meanwhile, retreated USD 30.07, or 0.68 per cent, to USD 4,422.93. For the Stock market today, the sharp rise in crude adds another concern for Indian investors.

Stock market today: Hawkish Fed signals keep pressure on emerging markets

Devarsh Vakil of HSL Prime Research said, “Fed Chair Kevin Warsh maintained a data-dependent tone at Jackson Hole, reaffirming the 2% inflation target without providing explicit forward guidance. He stated the Fed ‘must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed’ – comments markets read as hawkish, lifting expectations of a rate hike at the September 16 Fed meeting. Higher rates are a headwind for emerging markets, including India.”

US markets also ended lower. Dow Jones Futures fell 157.22 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 53,402.77. The S&P 500 closed 19.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, lower at 7,711.76, while the Nasdaq slipped 138.93 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 26,402.42.

Stock market today: FII selling offset by strong DII buying

Vakil said Indian benchmarks remained range-bound amid high intra-week volatility, ending modestly lower and extending their consolidation for a fourth straight week.

“DIIs continued to structurally absorb supply, offsetting FII selling – FIIs were net sellers of ~Rs 150 crore, against DII inflows of ~Rs 12,500 crore,” he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

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