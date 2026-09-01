Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls Below 77,000, Nifty Near 24,000 As Crude Crosses USD 91

The stock market in India opened on a negative note on Tuesday as the adverse signals from the outside world, along with increased crude oil prices and interest rates in US Treasuries, overshadowed the positive impact of India’s excellent GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent for Q1. Today’s stock market witnessed the closing of BSE Sensex at 76,862.13 with a fall of 95.14 points or 0.12 per cent, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,059.05 with a fall of 21.35 points or 0.09 per cent.

For investors tracking Nifty today and Sensex today, the key concern remained the global environment. Higher crude prices are a concern for an oil-importing economy like India, while elevated US bond yields can make American fixed-income assets more attractive. Foreign fund selling has added another layer of pressure on Dalal Street.

Stock market today faces global pressure despite strong India GDP

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the 7.8 per cent Q1 GDP growth was reassuring and suggested India remained on course for around 7 per cent growth in FY27.

“Services and secondary sectors growing at 10 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively, reflect a robust economy which can deliver decent earnings growth in FY27,” he said.

However, Vijayakumar warned that global factors could hurt equities in the near term. “This has the potential to keep the market resilient, but in the near term, the global headwinds from elevated crude and excessive US bond yields might impact the market negatively,” he said.

Stock market today tracks Asia as crude and US yields stay high

Asian markets mostly followed the weak global mood. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.11 per cent to 25,284.00, while Singapore’s Straits Times declined 0.71 per cent to 5,714.59. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.21 per cent to 66,170.00 and GIFT Nifty declined 0.31 per cent to 24,152.00.

Taiwan was an exception, with the Taiwan Weighted Index gaining 1.50 per cent to 46,821.31. Jakarta rose 0.86 per cent, Thailand’s SET advanced 0.10 per cent and the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.03 per cent.

Stock market today watches US yields and foreign investor selling

The US 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.77 per cent and the 30-year yield at 5.24 per cent. Vijayakumar said these levels remained negative for equities and could encourage capital to move towards safer US bonds. “During the last two days, FIIs had sold equity worth Rs 13,025 crore in the cash market,” he added.

US markets also ended lower overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.33 per cent to 7,686.14 and the Nasdaq declined 0.12 per cent to 26,370.89. Dow Jones Futures, however, were up 0.12 per cent at 53,248.56.

Stock market today stays below key Nifty level as oil rises

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct, said the near-term market undertone remained cautious while the Nifty traded below 24,200. “Immediate support is placed at 23,900, followed by 23,800. A sustained recovery in crude prices could continue to weigh on sentiment, while any meaningful cooling in crude may help the market regain its recovery trajectory,” he said.

Oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude up 0.73 per cent at USD 91.15 a barrel and WTI crude rising 1.03 per cent to USD 86.64. Gold edged down 0.06 per cent to USD 4,438.51.

For the Indian stock market, strong domestic growth is providing support, but stock market news today remains dominated by global risk aversion, crude prices, US yields and foreign outflows. The share market today therefore remains vulnerable despite the encouraging GDP print.

(with inputs from ANI)

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