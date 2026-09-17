Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 80 Points, Nifty Rises 33 After Fed Rate Hike; Rupee Crosses Rs 96

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices opened with mild gains on Thursday after starting the session in the red, as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point interest rate hike and its signal that another hike could come later this year. Sensex was trading around 80 points higher at 74,416.72, while Nifty held above 23,200 at 23,250.85. The rupee also weakened past the Rs 96-per-dollar level for the first time since July 24, 2026, while crude prices remained elevated.

Stock market today sees Sensex, Nifty recover after gap-down start

Sensex opened at 74,182.62 and later traded at 74,416.72, up 80.27 points or 0.11 per cent from Wednesday’s close of 74,336.45. Nifty was at 23,250.85, gaining 33.25 points or 0.14 per cent against its previous close of 23,217.60 at the time of reporting.

The broader market remained positive, with all broad market indices trading in the green. Most sectoral indices were also in positive territory, although IT, bank and media stocks traded in the negative zone. In the stock market today session, BEL, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Reliance, LT, ITC, NTPC and Hindalco were among the top NSE gainers.

Stock market today tracks gainers and losers across exchanges

ONGC, HCL Tech, Titan, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the NSE losers. On BSE, Eternal, BEL, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Reliance, Power Grid, IndiGo and ITC were among the gainers.

TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the stocks trading lower on BSE. The mixed movement in major counters remained a key feature of the stock market today.

Stock market today watches rupee, crude and Fed signal

The rupee opened at 95.99 against the US dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of Rs 95.96. This marked the first time since July 24 that the currency breached the Rs 96-per-dollar mark.

In commodities, Brent crude was trading at around USD 105.80 a barrel, while crude oil was around USD 102.35 at the time of reporting. The stock market today is also closely tracking oil prices because elevated crude can add pressure on India’s import bill and inflation.

Stock market today: Analysts flag 23,070 support level

Market analyst Vipin Dixena said investors were digesting the Fed’s 25-bps rate hike and its signal of another possible hike later this year.

“The market has shown some ability to defend lower levels. What is interesting for me is that crude has actually cooled slightly, with Brent around $105, which provides some relief to India. Technically, 23,100–23,070 is the immediate support zone I am watching. If Nifty holds this area, we could see another attempt towards 23,400–23,500. But a decisive break below 23,070 would make 23,000 the next important level and keep the short-term structure weak,” he said.

Stock market today shifts focus to Bank of England decision

Devarsh Vakil of HSL Prime Research said attention was now turning to the Bank of England’s decision. “Markets widely expect the BoE to hold its Bank Rate at 3.75% via a 6-3 vote, pricing in only a 30% chance of a surprise hike. Policymakers are seen as cautious ahead of the Autumn Budget, with Middle East tensions and elevated energy prices adding to inflation risk,” he noted.

For the stock market today, movements in global rates, crude prices, the rupee and upcoming central-bank decisions remain key factors for investors.

(with inputs from ANI)

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