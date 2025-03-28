Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Dive Unexpectedly, Opening Session, Volatile Market Session Ahead

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Dive Unexpectedly, Opening Session, Volatile Market Session Ahead

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

Stock Market Today: Hello, readers! I hope you’ve made some nice profits in the stock market this week because it’s been an amazing opportunity for everyone to capitalize on the trends and charts.

It’s Friday, and it’s time to take a deep breath before the weekend kicks in. The market has been above average throughout the week. Sure, it dipped after a surge of nearly 1,000 points, but let’s give our horses a rest and relax as we approach the close. The previous week’s market performance was moderate, with a positive bias, setting a good foundation for growth.

In fact, the trends from last week show a strong upward rally, and it’s giving investors plenty of reasons to smile. As we close the week, the market’s positive momentum is a reminder that, even in uncertain times, there are still plenty of opportunities to seize. Stay relaxed, stay focused, and let’s enjoy the ride ahead!

What Will Effect The Stock Market Today?

Analysts expect the market to consolidate with a positive bias in the coming weeks, driven by key developments in global markets. A major focus is the ongoing US-India trade discussions, which could influence economic ties and trade flows between the two nations. The outcome of these negotiations may have broader implications for international trade policies, creating a ripple effect across various sectors. Additionally, global economic trends and geopolitical factors are likely to contribute to market sentiment. As investors await further clarity on these fronts, cautious optimism is prevailing, with many anticipating potential growth in the near term.

Friday gives vibes of uncertainty, with investors trying to pack up for the weekend and have a positive sweet end to the week. Happy weekend, investors!

Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a red note, but gradually turned green (9:20 AM). Nifty at 23,601.50 with +9.55  , Whereas Sensex opened in at 77,608.41 with +1.98 points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction for the week ends. By calculating figures from international market and speculation from previous close, experts hope positive direction for the market.

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • SMLT
  • NECCLTD
  • MBLINFRA
  • TTL
  • BSE
  • Top Losers:
  • IRIS-RE
  • TECILCHEM
  • GARFIBRES
  • AEGISLOG
  • JPASSOCIAT

Stock Market On Thursday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled in the green. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 77,288.50 on Thursday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 23,486.85.

Last week, the Nifty surged 4.5%, adding almost 1,000 points, marking its best week since 2001. The Midcap index rose 7.5%, and the Small cap index gained 8.5%. This recovery helped increase investor wealth by ₹22 lakh crore, showing strong market growth.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

