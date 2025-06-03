Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Day As Markets Face Global Headwinds

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Day As Markets Face Global Headwinds

Global cues, particularly those linked to fiscal policy and trade uncertainty, continue to overshadow local indicators. With the market displaying intraday swings, traders and investors are now closely watching for any signs of policy clarity or global economic relief that could restore momentum.

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Day As Markets Face Global Headwinds

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall for Third Day as Markets Face Global Headwinds


Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets ended Tuesday deep in the red, with both benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty 50—logging their third straight session of losses. BSE Sensex dropped 636.24 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 80,737.51. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty 50 slid 174 points or 0.70 per cent, ending the day at 24,542.50. Investors witnessed a rollercoaster ride as the indices opened on a cautious but positive note before reversing sharply during the session. Sectoral drag weighed heavy, as indices for banks, capital goods, consumer durables, IT, oil & gas, power, private banks, and PSU banks all declined between 0.5 and 1 per cent. However, Realty stood out, rising by 1 per cent and offering some green in an otherwise red sea.

Experts Flag Global Risks, Tariffs, And Volatility As Key Stock Market Drivers

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, pointed out the trifecta of concerns haunting global markets. He told ANI, “Fiscal worries, geopolitical tensions, and tariff uncertainty are the defining trends for global markets.” Bagga added that such factors make predicting the market increasingly difficult, turning policy developments into the primary market drivers. These global headwinds have rippled into the Indian equity landscape, dampening sentiment and increasing volatility. Market participants remained cautious as tariff concerns escalated, especially after the latest comments and trade stance from Donald Trump, which continue to rattle investor confidence worldwide. Analysts are now tracking both domestic and international developments with a sharp eye.

Trump’s Trade Moves Cast Shadow Over Indian Markets

VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, linked market jitters to global trade policies. “Donald Trump’s tariff policies have led to a slowdown in both the US and global economies,” she noted. Ambala added, “Trump’s policies and the slowing global economy have also affected India, impacting our GDP growth, export flow, and performance of small-cap companies.” On the technical front, she highlighted that Nifty formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart—an indicator of possible continued weakness. According to her, the 24,430 level on the Nifty is a critical support zone and will serve as a make-or-break mark in Wednesday’s session. The absence of strong market triggers and cautious investor behavior have pushed RSI to 50, reflecting the ongoing indecision.

Technical Support Holds, But Caution Remains High

Dr Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President at Hedged In, shared a technical perspective, stating, “Nifty formed an engulfing bearish candle closing near its support of 24,500 levels. The index has been very volatile today, as it started on a positive note while dropping to a day low near its support and then again bounced back from the support.” He emphasized that Nifty repeatedly bounces from the 24,500 level, signaling strong support at this range. Despite the rebound attempts, broader investor mood remains wary. Global cues, particularly those linked to fiscal policy and trade uncertainty, continue to overshadow local indicators. With the market displaying intraday swings, traders and investors are now closely watching for any signs of policy clarity or global economic relief that could restore momentum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Market Mood: More Twists Than a K-Drama!

Looks like the stock market’s caught a serious case of the Tuesdays. Sensex and Nifty took a nosedive for the third day in a row—maybe someone needs to remind them it’s not a limbo contest. Experts blame tariffs, Trump, and tantrums from global economies. Nifty’s clinging to 24,500 like it’s the last samosa at a wedding buffet. Meanwhile, investors are staring at charts like ancient maps, hoping they lead to treasure—not another red candle. The only thing more dramatic than these charts is your favorite soap opera. Buckle up, traders—this season’s plot has just begun.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Calcutta High Court Denies Bail To Influencer Sharmistha Panoli In Islam Remark Case, Next Hearing On June 5

Filed under

Stock market today

South Korea’s snap pres

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows
newsx

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’
newsx

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees...
Ukraine’s Security Serv

Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report
Germany’s former foreig

Who is Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Ex-foreign Minister Elected to Be the Next UN General Assembly...
Indian Pharma Faces Minim

Indian Pharma Faces Minimal Risk From US Drug Price Cuts, Says Crisil Ratings
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Poised to Win South Korean Presidential Election, Exit Poll Shows

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Family’s Emotional Appeal ‘Bas Jeetna Hai’

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees...

Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report

Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report

Who is Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Ex-foreign Minister Elected to Be the Next UN General Assembly President After Russia’s Demand for a Secret Vote?

Who is Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Ex-foreign Minister Elected to Be the Next UN General Assembly...

Entertainment

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?