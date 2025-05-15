Stock Market Today: Sensex Takes A Breather, Nifty Strolls As Markets Catch Their Breath

Stock Market Today: After sprinting through the week, Indian stock markets hit the snooze button on Thursday morning. The Nifty 50 yawned open at 24,694.45, up a mild 27.55 points or 0.11 per cent, while the Sensex did a light stretch, rising 23.87 points to 81,354.43. The high-octane rally earlier this week, fuelled by soft US inflation numbers and global optimism, finally ran out of caffeine. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), once the life of the party, seemed to have slipped out early, leaving Indian retail investors to hold the dance floor.

“Markets Look A Tad Tired,” Says Experts

Market expert Ajay Bagga told ANI, “Markets have had a good run this week with the US-China trade deal and then softer than estimated US CPI leading to a sharp recovery in the US markets.” He added, “That seems to be running out of steam for now with the hunt on for new catalysts… Markets are looking a tad tired today.” Bagga pointed out that Indian retail investors are now doing most of the heavy lifting while FPIs catch their breath.

Sectors Split the Mood: PSU Banks Smile, Pharma Pouts

Sectoral indices strutted into Thursday’s session wearing a mix of moods. PSU Banks showed up early and cheerful, clocking a 0.26% gain, while Auto stocks coasted along in cruise control—steady but not flashy. Pharma, on the other hand, hit the snooze button and skipped the rally, dragging itself into the red. With most sectors staying in the green, the market floor looked like a casual Friday—relaxed, semi-optimistic, but not quite ready to party.

Top Gainers On Nifty 50 (Early Trade)

JSW Steel – Led the charge with strong buying interest

– Led the charge with strong buying interest Tata Motors – Shifted gears and moved up smartly

– Shifted gears and moved up smartly Hero MotoCorp – Rode ahead with solid gains

Top Losers On Nifty 50 (Early Trade)

IndusInd Bank – Slipped into the red zone

– Slipped into the red zone Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories – Dropped on early selling pressure

– Dropped on early selling pressure ONGC – Lost momentum amid weak sentiment

Quarterly Results Keep Investors on Edge

Investors kept one eye on Q4 earnings, with a blockbuster lineup expected today. Companies in focus include JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, Abbott India, Page Industries, Cochin Shipyard, and LIC Housing Finance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Overseas, Asian markets caught a cold. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.12%, KOSPI slipped 0.32%, and Hang Seng lost 0.17%. Indonesia bucked the trend with a 1.2% gain, while Taiwan played it safe with a flat finish.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Premium OTT Content Drops 12% As Platforms Cut Costs: EY-FICCI Report