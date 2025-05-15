Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Stock Market Today: Sensex Takes A Breather, Nifty Strolls As Markets Catch Their Breath

Stock Market Today: Sensex Takes A Breather, Nifty Strolls As Markets Catch Their Breath

Overseas, Asian market caught a cold. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.12%, KOSPI slipped 0.32%, and Hang Seng lost 0.17%. Indonesia bucked the trend with a 1.2% gain, while Taiwan played it safe with a flat finish.

Stock Market Today: Sensex Takes A Breather, Nifty Strolls As Markets Catch Their Breath

Stock Market Today


Stock Market Today: After sprinting through the week, Indian stock markets hit the snooze button on Thursday morning. The Nifty 50 yawned open at 24,694.45, up a mild 27.55 points or 0.11 per cent, while the Sensex did a light stretch, rising 23.87 points to 81,354.43. The high-octane rally earlier this week, fuelled by soft US inflation numbers and global optimism, finally ran out of caffeine. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), once the life of the party, seemed to have slipped out early, leaving Indian retail investors to hold the dance floor.

“Markets Look A Tad Tired,” Says Experts

Market expert Ajay Bagga told ANI, “Markets have had a good run this week with the US-China trade deal and then softer than estimated US CPI leading to a sharp recovery in the US markets.” He added, “That seems to be running out of steam for now with the hunt on for new catalysts… Markets are looking a tad tired today.” Bagga pointed out that Indian retail investors are now doing most of the heavy lifting while FPIs catch their breath.

Sectors Split the Mood: PSU Banks Smile, Pharma Pouts

Sectoral indices strutted into Thursday’s session wearing a mix of moods. PSU Banks showed up early and cheerful, clocking a 0.26% gain, while Auto stocks coasted along in cruise control—steady but not flashy. Pharma, on the other hand, hit the snooze button and skipped the rally, dragging itself into the red. With most sectors staying in the green, the market floor looked like a casual Friday—relaxed, semi-optimistic, but not quite ready to party.

Top Gainers On Nifty 50 (Early Trade)

  • JSW Steel – Led the charge with strong buying interest
  • Tata Motors – Shifted gears and moved up smartly
  • Hero MotoCorp – Rode ahead with solid gains

Top Losers On Nifty 50 (Early Trade)

  • IndusInd Bank – Slipped into the red zone
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories – Dropped on early selling pressure
  • ONGC – Lost momentum amid weak sentiment

Quarterly Results Keep Investors on Edge

Investors kept one eye on Q4 earnings, with a blockbuster lineup expected today. Companies in focus include JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, Abbott India, Page Industries, Cochin Shipyard, and LIC Housing Finance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Overseas, Asian markets caught a cold. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.12%, KOSPI slipped 0.32%, and Hang Seng lost 0.17%. Indonesia bucked the trend with a 1.2% gain, while Taiwan played it safe with a flat finish.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Premium OTT Content Drops 12% As Platforms Cut Costs: EY-FICCI Report

Filed under

Stock market today

Uncertainty looms over Tu

Will Key Leaders Attend Turkey Peace Talks? What Trump, Zelensky And Putin Have Said So...
newsx

Understanding ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’, Congress Is All Set To Launch In Bihar Today
Mukesh Ambani Meets Trump

Mukesh Ambani Meets Trump, Qatar Emir Amid $1.2 Trillion US-Qatar Deal
newsx

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To...
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Sensex Takes A Breather, Nifty Strolls As Markets Catch Their Breath
newsx

Blurred Vision In Delhi NCR, After Sudden Weather Change, Masks Advised
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will Key Leaders Attend Turkey Peace Talks? What Trump, Zelensky And Putin Have Said So Far

Will Key Leaders Attend Turkey Peace Talks? What Trump, Zelensky And Putin Have Said So...

Understanding ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’, Congress Is All Set To Launch In Bihar Today

Understanding ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’, Congress Is All Set To Launch In Bihar Today

Mukesh Ambani Meets Trump, Qatar Emir Amid $1.2 Trillion US-Qatar Deal

Mukesh Ambani Meets Trump, Qatar Emir Amid $1.2 Trillion US-Qatar Deal

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To...

Blurred Vision In Delhi NCR, After Sudden Weather Change, Masks Advised

Blurred Vision In Delhi NCR, After Sudden Weather Change, Masks Advised

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom