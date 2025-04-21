Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Strong, Sensex Surges Over 400 Points, Nifty Climbs Over 100 – A Bright, Bullish Start!

Stock Market Today: Welcome back, curious investors and market enthusiasts! Let’s dive into the fresh updates! While most people are easing into the week, market enthusiasts are ready for the action. After the stock market holiday on Friday, traders missed their daily fix of price swings and candlestick charts. But no worries—Monday is here, and […]

Stock Market Today: Welcome back, curious investors and market enthusiasts! Let’s dive into the fresh updates!

While most people are easing into the week, market enthusiasts are ready for the action. After the stock market holiday on Friday, traders missed their daily fix of price swings and candlestick charts. But no worries—Monday is here, and so is the excitement of rising and falling stock prices! Get ready for another round of market thrills!

After all the market turbulence that’s had us all on edge, we’re still catching our breath. As the bell rings today, there’s a lingering fear of Uncertainty run high.

But here’s the thing—panic doesn’t pay off. In fact, it’s the quickest way to make poor decisions. If you want to thrive in this game, optimism should be your guide. Uncertainty is like a constant companion in the Indian stock market, and we all know things can turn around in the blink of an eye. Today’s session is going to set the tone for the rest of the week, with traders eagerly watching every move.

So, happy Wednesday, investors! Ride the waves of this volatile market like a seasoned surfer—sometimes you’ll catch the perfect wave, sometimes you’ll wipe out. But in the end, you’re always learning and growing.

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 23,998.35 with +146.70 (0.62%), Whereas Sensex opened in green at 79,006.57 with +453.37 (0.58%) from previous session.

Last week on Dalal Street: Despite the short trading week, Sensex and Nifty were on fire, both gaining over 4%. The rally? Thanks to a little help from foreign investors, the US announcing a temporary tariff pause, and some optimism about better global talks.

Today’s pre market opening session: As of 7:50 am, Gift Nifty futures are at 23,823.5, showing a tiny dip of 0.1% from Nifty50’s close at 23,851.65. Will the markets open flat or surprise us? Let’s watch closely!

The twist: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net buyers after a long spell of selling. Guess how much they’ve invested? Over $1 billion in just three sessions!

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, it’s the weak dollar and India’s growth prospects that are pulling overseas investors back. Do you think India’s charm is strong enough to keep them coming?

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

FUSI-RE

BSHSL

SAMBHAAV

NIPPOBATRY

Top Losers:

BTML-RE1

AFIL

PKTEA

SHAILY

GATECHDVR

Market On Friday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled on a green note. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 77,044.29 on Friday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 23,437.2.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

