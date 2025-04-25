Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Turns Positive Amid Tension, Pahalgam Attack Effects Minimal, Optimism Ahead!

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Turns Positive Amid Tension, Pahalgam Attack Effects Minimal, Optimism Ahead!

The Indian stock market benchmark indices ended the day on a negative note, leaving investors with a sense of unease. The Sensex, which tracks the top 30 firms, closed at 80,116.40 on Thursday, while the Nifty50, representing the top 50 companies, settled at 24,328.95.

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Turns Positive Amid Tension, Pahalgam Attack Effects Minimal, Optimism Ahead!

Stock Market Today


Stock Market Today: Welcome, market enthusiasts! Let’s gear up for the midweek action!

It’s Thursday, and the markets are feeling the weight of yesterday’s pullback. After a sharp dip fueled by rising tensions in the country, traders are on edge, watching for signs of stabilization or further decline. The mood is cautious, and the charts are reflecting that hesitation—nervous energy pulses through the trading floors as investors adjust their strategies.

Yesterday’s drop may have rattled some, but for the seasoned trader, this is the perfect moment to assess, recalibrate, and position for potential opportunities. The global backdrop is still playing its part, and sector-specific news is continuing to shape the sentiment.

Today’s trading isn’t just about reacting—it’s about being proactive. With caution in the air, smart decisions now could be the difference between riding the wave or getting caught in the undertow. India’s markets are always a dynamic battleground, and every shift in sentiment presents a chance to make a move. The key today? Focus on the bigger picture while staying alert to the quick shifts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So, here’s to Thursday—watchful, but ready. Stay sharp, stay adaptable, and let the market’s rhythm guide you through the storm. Opportunities often emerge when the volatility settles. Make it count!

Stock Market In The Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,345.00  with +98.30 , Whereas Sensex opened in green at 80,075.15 with +273.72 from previous session.

Here Are The Global Factors Supporting Market Gains:

Today’s pre market opening session: As of 9:00 am, Gift Nifty futures are at 24,478, showing a dip of 43 points  from Nifty50’s at 24,246.70. Will the markets open flat or surprise us? Let’s watch closely!

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • GSS
  • COUNCODOS
  • SBILIFE
  • ELDEHSG
  • MODIRUBBER
    • Top Losers:
    • CYIENT
    • LTTS
    • NELCO
    • BINANIIND
    • GENSOL

Top Stocks to Watch Today:

  • RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: Announces Q4 results. Focus on energy, telecom, and retail updates.
  • MARUTI SUZUKI: Q4 earnings due, with focus on sales, margins, and outlook.
  • AXIS BANK: Net profit falls 0.2%. Net interest income rises 5.5%. Asset quality improves.
  • GENSOL ENGINEERING: Shares may drop after ED detains promoters for financial misconduct.
  • INDUSIND BANK: Denies stopping new microfinance customers, easing concerns.
  • TECH MAHINDRA: Net profit up 76%. Announces new GitHub Center for AI.
  • L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES: Profit drops 3.5%, but revenue up 12.4%. Declares Rs 38 dividend.
  • BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS: Fire at Bhopal unit, no damage. Minimal impact expected.
  • POWER GRID: Starts 85 MW solar plant in Ujjain, boosting renewable capacity.
  • SBI LIFE INSURANCE: Profit up 0.3%. Premium income falls 5%, commission income rises 17.2%.
  • ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS: Net profit up 79%, strong earnings growth.
  • GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER: Commissions 25 MW of 75 MW solar project at Vastan.

Market On THURSDAY

The Indian stock market benchmark indices ended the day on a negative note, leaving investors with a sense of unease. The Sensex, which tracks the top 30 firms, closed at 80,116.40 on Thursday, while the Nifty50, representing the top 50 companies, settled at 24,328.95. The market’s downtrend shifted investor sentiment towards caution and negativity, reflecting concerns over the ongoing tensions in the country. With no relief in sight, traders are adjusting their strategies, keeping a close watch on any developments that might offer direction or stability. The mood remains tense as volatility continues to dominate the market.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Safe-Haven Metal Surges Past $3,400 Amid Tariff Tensions And Safe-Haven Demand, Hits New Highs Amid Global Uncertainty

Filed under

BSE Indian Stock Market NSE share bazar Stock Market stock market news stock market news India Stock market today top

Pahalgam Attack: Gunbattl

Pahalgam Attack: Gunbattle In Bandipora Leaves Two Injured; Army Chief Visits Srinagar To Oversee Counter-Terror...
newsx

Pahalgam Attack: India Unites And Lights Candles, Raises Voices After The Devastating Terror Attack In...
newsx

India To Roll Out Safety Standards For Commercial Vehicles And E-Rickshaws Says Transport Ministry
Pahalgam Attack: Water Wa

Pahalgam Attack: Water Wars Begin? India Suspends Indus Treaty, Issues Official Notice — Details Inside
newsx

Verification Is A Must While Selling Military Uniforms And Equipment In Dehradun: SSP Ajay Singh
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Turns Positive Amid Tension, Pahalgam Attack Effects Minimal, Optimism Ahead!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Attack: Gunbattle In Bandipora Leaves Two Injured; Army Chief Visits Srinagar To Oversee Counter-Terror Measures

Pahalgam Attack: Gunbattle In Bandipora Leaves Two Injured; Army Chief Visits Srinagar To Oversee Counter-Terror...

Pahalgam Attack: India Unites And Lights Candles, Raises Voices After The Devastating Terror Attack In Kashmir

Pahalgam Attack: India Unites And Lights Candles, Raises Voices After The Devastating Terror Attack In...

India To Roll Out Safety Standards For Commercial Vehicles And E-Rickshaws Says Transport Ministry

India To Roll Out Safety Standards For Commercial Vehicles And E-Rickshaws Says Transport Ministry

Pahalgam Attack: Water Wars Begin? India Suspends Indus Treaty, Issues Official Notice — Details Inside

Pahalgam Attack: Water Wars Begin? India Suspends Indus Treaty, Issues Official Notice — Details Inside

Verification Is A Must While Selling Military Uniforms And Equipment In Dehradun: SSP Ajay Singh

Verification Is A Must While Selling Military Uniforms And Equipment In Dehradun: SSP Ajay Singh

Entertainment

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use:

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After