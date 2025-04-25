Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Turns Positive Amid Tension, Pahalgam Attack Effects Minimal, Optimism Ahead!

Stock Market Today: Welcome, market enthusiasts! Let’s gear up for the midweek action!
It’s Thursday, and the markets are feeling the weight of yesterday’s pullback. After a sharp dip fueled by rising tensions in the country, traders are on edge, watching for signs of stabilization or further decline. The mood is cautious, and the charts are reflecting that hesitation—nervous energy pulses through the trading floors as investors adjust their strategies.
Yesterday’s drop may have rattled some, but for the seasoned trader, this is the perfect moment to assess, recalibrate, and position for potential opportunities. The global backdrop is still playing its part, and sector-specific news is continuing to shape the sentiment.
Today’s trading isn’t just about reacting—it’s about being proactive. With caution in the air, smart decisions now could be the difference between riding the wave or getting caught in the undertow. India’s markets are always a dynamic battleground, and every shift in sentiment presents a chance to make a move. The key today? Focus on the bigger picture while staying alert to the quick shifts.Advertisement · Scroll to continue
So, here’s to Thursday—watchful, but ready. Stay sharp, stay adaptable, and let the market’s rhythm guide you through the storm. Opportunities often emerge when the volatility settles. Make it count!
Stock Market In The Opening Session
The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on the green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,345.00 with +98.30 , Whereas Sensex opened in green at 80,075.15 with +273.72 from previous session.
Here Are The Global Factors Supporting Market Gains:
Today’s pre market opening session: As of 9:00 am, Gift Nifty futures are at 24,478, showing a dip of 43 points from Nifty50’s at 24,246.70. Will the markets open flat or surprise us? Let’s watch closely!
Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.
The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.
After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-
- Top Gainers:
- GSS
- COUNCODOS
- SBILIFE
- ELDEHSG
- MODIRUBBER
- Top Losers:
- CYIENT
- LTTS
- NELCO
- BINANIIND
- GENSOL
Top Stocks to Watch Today:
- RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: Announces Q4 results. Focus on energy, telecom, and retail updates.
- MARUTI SUZUKI: Q4 earnings due, with focus on sales, margins, and outlook.
- AXIS BANK: Net profit falls 0.2%. Net interest income rises 5.5%. Asset quality improves.
- GENSOL ENGINEERING: Shares may drop after ED detains promoters for financial misconduct.
- INDUSIND BANK: Denies stopping new microfinance customers, easing concerns.
- TECH MAHINDRA: Net profit up 76%. Announces new GitHub Center for AI.
- L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES: Profit drops 3.5%, but revenue up 12.4%. Declares Rs 38 dividend.
- BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS: Fire at Bhopal unit, no damage. Minimal impact expected.
- POWER GRID: Starts 85 MW solar plant in Ujjain, boosting renewable capacity.
- SBI LIFE INSURANCE: Profit up 0.3%. Premium income falls 5%, commission income rises 17.2%.
- ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS: Net profit up 79%, strong earnings growth.
- GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER: Commissions 25 MW of 75 MW solar project at Vastan.
Market On THURSDAY
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Also Read: Gold Price Today: Safe-Haven Metal Surges Past $3,400 Amid Tariff Tensions And Safe-Haven Demand, Hits New Highs Amid Global Uncertainty