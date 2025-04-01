Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Stock Market Today: The Market Opens On A Flat Note On New Financial Year, Sensex And Nifty RED!

Stock Market Today: Hello Readers, wishing a Happy New Financial Year to the entire community! May we manifest a market filled with green charts and optimism. While the Indian stock market can be highly unpredictable, a ray of hope shall always shine through. Looking at last week’s charts, the market showed high volatility, surging over […]

Stock Market Today: The Market Opens On A Flat Note On New Financial Year, Sensex And Nifty RED!

Stock market today


Stock Market Today: Hello Readers, wishing a Happy New Financial Year to the entire community! May we manifest a market filled with green charts and optimism. While the Indian stock market can be highly unpredictable, a ray of hope shall always shine through.

Looking at last week’s charts, the market showed high volatility, surging over 1,000 points before dipping towards the end of the week. Playing cautiously in the Indian stock market is key to navigating these highs and lows effectively.

A quick tip as we step into this new financial year, especially for newcomers—don’t enter the market with the sole mindset of making money and getting rich. Instead, focus on learning, earning wisely, and making informed decisions. The stock market is a journey, and success comes to those who approach it with patience and intelligence.

Here’s to a year of growth, learning, and smart investing.

What Will Effect The Market Today?

Looking at the world around us, the only potential threat to the Indian stock market could be Trump’s tariff imposition. While it may not majorly impact India and its policies, as some reports suggest that its effect on the country will be minimal.

Since these tariffs are expected to affect many foreign countries, this might make the market a little volatile.

Above this, global conditions appear favorable, and geopolitical tensions are easing, which adds to the overall positive sentiment.

With stability in international markets and improving global relations, the outlook for the Indian stock market remains optimistic and promising.

Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a red note (9:20 AM). Nifty at 23,443.10 with −76.25 , Whereas Sensex opened in at 77,045.10 with −369.82 points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction for the week ends. By calculating figures from international market and speculation from previous close, experts hope positive direction for the market.

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • ROSSELLIND
  • VCL
  • VETO
  • SMLT
  • VADILALIND
  • KANANIIND
  • Top Losers:
  • PSB
  • HATSUN
  • RETAIL
  • JPASSOCIAT
  • AGSTRA

Stock Market Previously

The Indian stock market benchmark indices saw a significant dip from their all-time highs, disappointing investors and shifting market sentiment towards cautious optimism for the new fiscal year.

The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 77,606.43 on Friday, while the Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) closed at 23,591.95.

Today marks a new beginning, and the trader and investor community remains hopeful for a positive turnaround in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

