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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: What Is Happening On Dalal Street As Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300?

Stock Market Today: What Is Happening On Dalal Street As Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300?

Stock market today: Sensex gains over 200 points and Nifty crosses 23,300 as falling crude prices support early trade, while FII selling remains a concern.

Sensex gains 200 points as Nifty crosses 23,300 in early trade (Image: AI-generated)
Sensex gains 200 points as Nifty crosses 23,300 in early trade (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 10:49 IST

Stock market today opened on a positive note on Wednesday, with the Sensex gaining more than 200 points and the Nifty trading above 23,300 as falling crude oil prices supported investor sentiment. Both benchmarks opened with a gap-up. The Nifty opened at 23,352.15 against its previous close of 23,329 and was at 23,376.20, up 47.20 points or 0.20 per cent, at 9:19 am. The Sensex opened at 74,648.32 against 74,529.08 and was trading at 74,729.92, up 200.84 points or 0.27 per cent at the same time.

Stock market today gets support from falling crude prices

Most sectoral indices traded in the green in early trade, although IT, pharma, PSU banks and healthcare stocks remained under pressure. All broad-market indices were also trading higher.

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On the BSE, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and IndiGo were among the top gainers. TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, BEL and M&M were among the top losers.

Stock market today sees gains across key NSE counters

On the NSE, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Shriram Finance, Tata Steel, LT, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Reliance, Grasim, HCL Tech, Max Health, ICICI Bank and NTPC were among the leading gainers. TCS, Infosys, ONGC, Wipro and BEL were among the major drags.

In the commodity market, Brent crude was trading below the USD 100 mark at around USD 98.43 per barrel, while crude oil was trading at around USD 89.23 per barrel.

Stock market today faces FII selling pressure

Market analyst Vipin Dixena said the Stock market today was getting a positive start as Brent crude had fallen sharply towards USD 98-99. However, he said FII selling remained the biggest concern.

Dixena said domestic institutional buying was supporting the market, but continued foreign selling was preventing a stronger uptrend. “Technically, 23,300 is the immediate level I am watching now. If Nifty holds this zone and reclaims 23,400–23,500, the recovery can regain momentum towards 23,600. On the downside, a decisive break below 23,200 can bring 23,000 back into focus. The broader technical structure remains cautious until Nifty convincingly crosses 23,500–23,600,” he said.

Stock market today weighs large-cap and mid-cap valuations

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said domestic liquidity was supporting the broader market and market activity was now focused on the broader market.

“Good growth and better growth prospects are attracting investment into many mid-and small-caps. But valuations in these segments are getting stretched. This trend has created a dichotomy in valuations- attractively valued large-caps coexisting with highly valued mid-and small-caps. Experience tells us that reversion to the mean is inevitable, but its timing is hard to predict,” he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 400 Points, Nifty Near 23,500 As Oil Prices Fall For 4th Day; What Happened On Dalal Street?    

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Stock Market Today: What Is Happening On Dalal Street As Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300?
Stock Market Today: What Is Happening On Dalal Street As Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300?
Stock Market Today: What Is Happening On Dalal Street As Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300?
Stock Market Today: What Is Happening On Dalal Street As Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300?
Stock Market Today: What Is Happening On Dalal Street As Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300?

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