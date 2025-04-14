Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Stock Market Today: Why Is The Indian Share Bazar Closed Today?

The next scheduled Stock market trading holiday falls on Friday, April 18, 2025, due to Good Friday. Both NSE and BSE will remain closed on that day.

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market remains closed today, April 14, 2025, due to Ambedkar Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, known as the “Father of the Indian Constitution.” As it is a national holiday, both major exchanges—BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange)—have suspended trading for the day. According to the stock market holiday calendar for 2025, April 14 falls on a Monday and is listed as a non-trading day. As a result, no transactions will take place in the equity or derivatives markets throughout the day.

Equity Market And Derivatives Trading Halted

BSE has confirmed that trading in the equity segment, equity derivative segment, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment is shut today. Additionally, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment also remains suspended. NSE has aligned its trading calendar accordingly, ensuring uniform closure across both leading stock exchanges.

Stock Market To Reopen On April 15

The Indian stock market will resume normal trading operations in equities, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Market participants have already adjusted their trading activities in preparation for today’s closure.

Commodity Markets Open For Evening Session Only

The commodities market is observing a half-day holiday today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. Trading in the commodity derivatives segment is closed for the morning session but will resume during the evening session. The MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), India’s largest commodity exchange, has listed April 14 as a morning-session holiday.

As per the schedule, trading in commodities like gold, silver, and crude oil will begin at 5:00 PM today. The morning session for commodity markets runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, while the evening session operates from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.

Next Stock Market Holiday On April 18

The next scheduled trading holiday falls on Friday, April 18, 2025, due to Good Friday. Both NSE and BSE will remain closed on that day.

Highlights

  • Stock Market Closed Today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025
  • No Trading in Equity and Derivatives on April 14
  • BSE, NSE Shut for Ambedkar Jayanti; Markets to Resume Tomorrow
  • Commodity Market Opens at 5 PM Today After Morning Break
  • Next Stock Market Holiday on April 18 for Good Friday

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 (India)

There are a total of 14 stock market holidays in 2025. Below is the month-wise breakdown:

  • April
    • 14 April (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
    • 18 April (Friday) – Good Friday
  • May
    • 1 May (Thursday) – Maharashtra Day
  • June & July
    • No market holidays in June and July 2025
  • August
    • 15 August (Friday) – Independence Day
    • 27 August (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
  • October
    • 2 October (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra
    • 21 October (Tuesday) – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)
    • 22 October (Wednesday) – Diwali Balipratipada
  • November
    • 5 November (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
  • December
    • 25 December (Thursday) – Christmas

