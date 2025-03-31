Stock Market Today: Will BSE And NSE Remain Open Or Closed on March 31? Check Here

The Indian stock market benchmark indices experienced a decline, causing concern among investors and shifting market sentiment towards a more cautious and apprehensive stance. The Sensex, which tracks the top 30 firms, closed at 77,606.43 on Friday, while the Nifty50, representing the top 50 firms, settled at 23,591.95.

Indian Stock Market Timing:

Regular Trading Hours 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday

Pre-Open Session 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM (for order matching and setting opening prices)

Weekend Closure Closed on Saturdays and Sundays (no trading)



These hours provide investors with ample time to trade during the week, while maintaining a structured and smooth trading environment.

Other Holidays In April 2025