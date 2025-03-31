Stock Market Today: Will BSE And NSE Remain Open Or Closed on March 31? Check Here
Is The Stock Market Open Today?
Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, will remain closed on March 31, 2025, for Eid-ul-Fitr. Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending, and borrowing (SLB) will also be suspended. Markets will resume operations the following day, marking the start of a new trading session for investors and traders.
Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two major Islamic festivals, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. It is celebrated during the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, it is a time of joy, gratitude, and community gatherings. Since the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, the date of Eid-ul-Fitr shifts each year and can fall in any season. It is observed with prayers, feasts, charity, and celebrations across Muslim communities worldwide.
Stock Market On Friday
The Indianstock market benchmark indices experienced a decline, causing concern among investors and shifting market sentiment towards a more cautious and apprehensive stance. The Sensex, which tracks the top 30 firms, closed at 77,606.43 on Friday, while the Nifty50, representing the top 50 firms, settled at 23,591.95.
Indian Stock Market Timing:
Regular Trading Hours
9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday
Pre-Open Session
9:00 AM to 9:15 AM (for order matching and setting opening prices)
Weekend Closure
Closed on Saturdays and Sundays (no trading)
These hours provide investors with ample time to trade during the week, while maintaining a structured and smooth trading environment.
Other Holidays In April 2025
The market remain closed on Eid-ul-Fitr – March 31 (Monday).
Trading remains suspended on:
Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10 (Thursday)
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14 (Monday)
Good Friday – April 18 (Friday)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)