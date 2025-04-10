Stock Market Today: Will Indian Stock Market Take a Break On Occasion Of Mahavir Jaynti??

Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Stock Market: While the equity and currency markets remain shut, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate partially. The Commodity Derivatives segment on MCX is closed for the morning session but will resume operations in the evening.

Stock Market Today: Will Indian Stock Market Take a Break Today?


The Indian stock market remains shut on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in observance of Mahavir Jayanti. The official list of stock market holidays for 2025 confirms that trading operations across major exchanges, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), are suspended for the day.

No Trading On NSE and BSE As The Stock Market Remain Suspended

No trading activity is taking place today in the Equity segment, Equity Derivatives segment, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segment, and Currency Derivatives segment. Both the NSE and the BSE have confirmed this closure as part of the pre-declared market holidays for April 2025.

Investors have faced significant market fluctuations in recent sessions. These fluctuations have been driven by global concerns, including fears of a recession triggered by tariff measures from U.S. President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower. This was after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. The monetary policy revision contributed to increased volatility during the week’s trading sessions.

With markets closed today, investors should resume trading on Friday, April 11. Normal market activity will resume at that time.

MCX Open For Evening Session

While the equity and currency markets remain shut, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate partially. The Commodity Derivatives segment on MCX is closed for the morning session but will resume operations in the evening. The morning trading window runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The evening session starts at 5:00 PM and continues until 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM, depending on the commodity.

Upcoming Market Holidays in April

April 2025 includes three market holidays. In addition to today’s closure for Mahavir Jayanti, the markets will remain closed on April 14 for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. They will also be closed on April 18 for Good Friday. Investors can check the full list of stock market holidays on the official websites of the BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com). Simply navigate to the ‘Trading Holidays’ section.

Today’s closure aligns with the annual schedule. It provides a break for market participants after a turbulent week of trading activity.

