Thursday, April 10, 2025
Stock Market Today: Will The Tariff Pause Boost Indian Markets?

India’s stock market, loaded with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), felt the shockwave hard. When the global sell-off began, FPIs didn’t wait around—they pulled out nearly ₹14 lakh crore.

Stock Market Today: Will The Tariff Pause Boost Indian Markets?

Stock market today


Stock Market Today: Hey Readers! It’s Thursday—The Weekend’s Almost Here, and So Is Market Hope! We’ve almost made it to the weekend, and if you’re like most investors right now, you’re probably hoping the markets finally decide to chill. Ever since President Trump rolled out those steep tariffs, the stock markets have been riding a rollercoaster. One tweet from him, and boom—markets either soar or stumble.

Experts had said India wouldn’t be hit too hard, but Monday had other plans. The markets opened deep in the red and kept crashing—marking one of the biggest single-day falls we’ve seen in a long time.

So, what happened? Global panic. Trump’s tariff hike freaked out investors everywhere. People started pulling their money out of stocks, and it triggered a worldwide dip. It felt eerily similar to 1987’s Black Monday—just with smartphones and breaking news alerts.

Even though India wasn’t the target, the shockwaves hit us anyway. Now, with Trump announcing a temporary pause on some tariffs, there’s cautious optimism building. Will it be enough to calm the storm?

Guess we’ll find out soon. For now, hold on tight—and maybe don’t check your portfolio every five minutes.

Stock Market On Wednesday

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty had optimism at the opening. Nifty opened at 22,460.30 Whereas Sensex at 74,103.83. Gradually, the indices doomed and took a dip under the red paint. At the closing session the  Sensex was in red at 73,847.15 at −379.93  and Nifty at 22,399.15 at −136.70 Analysts around the nation are calling it a sentimental shifting of the stock market. The fall came as market sentiments are volatile, following a brutal sell-off triggered by global concerns earlier in the week.

At The End Of The Day, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List From Tuesday-

  • Top Gainers:
  • BINANIIND
  • ONEPOINT
  • TECILCHEM
  • KEYFINSERV
  • CURAA
  • Top Losers:
  • GTECJAINX
  • BLUEJET
  • HILTON
  • THEMISMED
  • SGLTL

Will The Tariff Pause Have A positive Effect On The Indin Market?

Even earlier, stock market experts called it what it was—a full-blown panic crash. The meltdown wasn’t because of India’s own tariff policy (which, by the way, is only around 25%–27%, way lower than most others). Nope, the chaos came from the sheer panic Trump’s global tariff hike triggered among investors.

India’s market, loaded with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), felt the shockwave hard. When the global sell-off began, FPIs didn’t wait around—they pulled out nearly ₹14 lakh crore. That massive exit turned Dalal Street into a bloodbath. Every company was in the red. Every portfolio looked like it had been through a paper shredder. Green? Nowhere to be found.

Recovery? It’s going to take a while. But there’s hope.

With Trump hitting pause on tariffs for the next 90 days, the mood has already started shifting. Market watchers are now predicting a solid bounce-back. When the stock market opens today, it’s expected to rally hard and start climbing out of the mess.

So, buckle up—because if the bulls return, we might finally get to see some green on our screens again!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Filed under

BSE bse sensex Indian Stock Market Nifty IT NSE Sensex share bazar Share Market Stock Market stock market news India Stock market today top gainers top looser

