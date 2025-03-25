Stock Market Updates: 1000+ Point Market Explosion! What’s REALLY Behind the Sudden RALLY?

On a broader basis, the sector that led the rally was the banking sector. Banking stocks led the charge, with the NSE PSU Banks index surging by up to 3.18%. In addition, the Nifty Realty index jumped 1.53%, and the Nifty Oil & Gas index surged nearly 1.46%.

The Key Factors Behind

Expectations of RBI Rate Cuts: The investors has been anticipating the an interest rate cuts of RBI. The anticpaion of lowering interest rates is a major driver. Lower rates typically encourage investment and boost market liquidity.

Increased FII and DII Activity: A shift in foreign institutional investor (FII) behavior from selling to buying, along with consistent domestic institutional investor (DII) purchases, is fueling the rally. FII stood at over 7,000 crore on Friday, gradually increasing today, largely on the back of the FTSE March Review. This is lifting hopes of a possible turnaround in FPIs’ sentiment towards the Indian stock market.

