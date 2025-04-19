Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into Indian Markets

Stock Market Updates: Holiday Week Pumps Heavy Inflow, Foreign Investors Pour Rs 8,500 Crore Into Indian Markets

Despite the strong inflow during the week of April 15 to April 17, overall foreign investment in April remains negative.






Foreign investors injected approximately Rs 8,500 crore into Indian equities during the holiday-shortened trading week, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). Indian stock markets operated for only three days—Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday—due to public holidays on Monday and Friday. Despite the limited trading sessions, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) recorded positive inflows, signaling a potential return after months of consistent selling. The inflow helped markets end the week on a strong note and reflected renewed interest in Indian equities amid global currency and economic shifts.

Weakening Dollar Boosts FPI Sentiment

One of the key drivers of this inflow was the weakening of the US dollar. As the dollar softened and the Indian rupee and other emerging market currencies strengthened, investors found it more favorable to move funds into markets like India.

Aashish P Sommaiyaa, Executive Director & CEO of WhiteOak Capital, told ANI, “The positive fallout of the USA tariff scenario and impending global slowdown is two fold – one it comes with declining dollar and relative strengthening of emerging market currencies like rupee – which makes it easier for FPIs to allocate money out of USA into markets like India.”

Global Factors Favor Indian Market Flow

Sommaiyaa added that the current global economic conditions could further support capital flow into India. “Further, it gives RBI leeway to run easier monetary and credit conditions. Also given the global economic scenario with China and USA both heading for slowdown in any case domestic oriented markets like India will attract more flows,” he said.

April FPI Activity Still in Negative Zone

Despite the strong inflow during the week of April 15 to April 17, overall foreign investment in April remains negative. NSDL data shows that FPIs have withdrawn a net Rs 23,103 crore from Indian equities so far this month. For the calendar year 2025, total net outflows from the equity segment have reached Rs 1,39,677 crore.

Market analysts continue to monitor whether the recent positive momentum will sustain or if global volatility will again drive investors away.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Foreign Investment

