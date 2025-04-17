Stock Market Updates: Indian Share Bazaar Rebounds Strongly After Weak Start; Nifty, Sensex Surge Over 1%

The top gainers and looser on the Stock Market today- In the Nifty 50 index, top gainers included Bharti Airtel, Eternal, ICICI Bank, and Adani Ports. On the losing side were Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, and Coal India.

Stock Market Updates: The Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on Thursday, bouncing back from early losses to post solid gains by mid-session. After opening on a cautious note due to global cues and earnings season nerves, both benchmark indices gained sharply, buoyed by strong domestic fundamentals and renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying. The Nifty 50 index, which had opened down by 35.35 points or 0.15%, surged more than 250 points to 23,707.45, marking a 1.15% rise. The BSE Sensex followed suit, climbing over 950 points to reach 78,007.05, up 950.76 points or 1.27% by midday.

FPI Buying And Monsoon Forecast Boost Sentiment For The Market

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI, “India held up well in the post-April 2 sell-off. There has been a positive rerating of the Indian markets in view of the domestic structural story and lack of external sector fragility. FPIs have turned net buyers this week on the back of rerating, rupee strength and forward outlook of a resilient Indian corporate sector. A normal to above-normal monsoon forecast has strengthened the domestic consumption story. Add to that the monetary easing and the ample domestic liquidity injected by the RBI—that is helping the financial conditions and the market’s sentiment both.”

Banking Sector Leads Stock Market Gains

On the sectoral front, all major indices were in the green except Nifty IT. Nifty Bank stocks led the charge, with the Nifty Private Bank index rising more than 1.3%. Other sectors also showed strong momentum during the session. While Nifty IT had opened over 2% lower, it trimmed losses to trade down by 0.95% at the time of filing this report.

Vijay Chopra, Market Expert, told ANI, “Markets are in rally mode, supported by easing crude, a strengthening rupee, falling inflation, and a promising monsoon. Bank stocks, in particular, are leading the charge—strong deposit growth, likely fuelled by six months of market weakness, could be setting the stage for robust earnings. Shorts seem trapped amid Trump’s pause and the long weekend.”

Top Gainers on Nifty 50:

Bharti Airtel

Eternal

ICICI Bank

Adani Ports

Top Losers on Nifty 50:

Wipro

Hero MotoCorp

Tech Mahindra

Coal India

(With Inputs From ANI)

