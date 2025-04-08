Stock Markets May Rebound on April 8 as Asian Cues Turn Positive

After a rough start to the week, Indian stock markets may see a rebound on April 8, supported by strong signals from Asian markets and a surge in the GIFT Nifty. Traders are eyeing opportunities to buy beaten-down stocks after last week’s global sell-off.

After a rough start to the week, Indian stock markets may see a rebound on April 8, supported by strong signals from Asian markets

After a rough start to the week, Indian stock markets may see a rebound on April 8, supported by strong signals from Asian markets and a surge in the GIFT Nifty. Traders are eyeing opportunities to buy beaten-down stocks after last week’s global sell-off.

At around 7:35 am, the GIFT Nifty—which serves as an early indicator of how Indian equities might move—was trading at 22,652.5, up 1.5 percent. The rise reflects improved investor sentiment and optimism ahead of the trading session.

Strong Gains in Asia Lift Investor Mood

Asian stock markets opened on a high note, helping lift hopes of a turnaround in Indian equities. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 soared 6 percent on Tuesday in a broad-based rally. This comes just a day after the index dropped to its lowest point in nearly a year and a half.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI also registered strong gains, indicating a wider recovery across the region. However, the sentiment was not as upbeat in Taiwan, where trading remained weak. Taiwan’s benchmark index stayed in the red after a pause in trading during the previous session.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wall Street Ends Lower, But Futures Indicate Rebound

Back in the U.S., Wall Street continued to struggle during the April 7 session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.91 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.23 percent. The Nasdaq Composite barely moved and ended slightly higher, up just 0.1 percent.

Despite the weak close, U.S. futures were trading higher during early Asian hours. Dow Jones futures climbed by a strong 1.5 percent, or about 750 points, while futures tied to the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were both up 1.6 percent—a positive sign for global markets.

India Seen as Better Positioned in Global Trade Turmoil

Experts have pointed out that while global markets are being shaken by trade tensions and tariff concerns—especially involving the U.S.—India may be in a relatively better position. The country has lower dependency on exports to the U.S. and has not been hit by steep tariffs so far.

Still, investors are being advised to remain cautious. The possibility of more developments on the global tariff front could create fresh waves of uncertainty.

On Monday, the Indian market opened sharply lower but recovered some of its losses during the day. This intraday pullback showed there’s still buying interest at lower levels. However, analysts warn that the short-term picture remains shaky.

“We believe that the current market environment is extremely volatile and uncertain; hence, traders may prefer to adopt a cautious stance in the near future,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

Key Levels to Watch: 22,000 is Crucial

According to Chouhan, 22,000 on the Nifty is the key level to watch closely in the short term. If the index stays above this mark, it could open the door for a recovery toward the 22,500–22,600 range.

But if the Nifty falls below that critical level, further weakness could set in.

“Below this level, the market could retest the 21,800 mark, and additional weakness may continue, potentially dragging the index down to 21,650,” Chouhan added.