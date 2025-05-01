Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Stock Markets Today: No Trading On May 1 for Maharashtra Day; Indices Slip On April 30

Stock Markets Today: No Trading On May 1 for Maharashtra Day; Indices Slip On April 30

In the broader Asian stock market region, Japan’s Nikkei opened with a 0.4 percent gain and traded at 36,190 during early hours. Meanwhile, in the United States, the trade deficit widened in March, with importers advancing shipments ahead of the April 2 tariffs.

Stock Markets Today: No Trading On May 1 for Maharashtra Day; Indices Slip On April 30

Stock Markets Today: No Trading on May 1 for Maharashtra Day; Indices Slip on April 30


Indian stock markets remained closed on Thursday, May 1, in observance of Maharashtra Day. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suspended trading for the day. The holiday comes after a volatile session on April 30, during which Indian equity benchmarks ended slightly lower. The BSE Sensex fell 46.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 80,242.24, while the NSE Nifty declined 1.75 points, or 0.01 percent, to settle at 24,334.20. Markets across Asia showed mixed performance, with Japan’s Nikkei index gaining modestly in early trade.

Volatility Marks April 30 Session On Stock Market

The April 30 trading session remained volatile as domestic indices struggled to hold gains amid global and geopolitical concerns. Sectoral performance on the NSE showed weakness, with Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank falling over 2 percent each. Most other indices also closed in the red, except for Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma. Nifty Auto posted minor gains, while Nifty Pharma advanced by 0.44 percent by the end of the session.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact Sentiment In Stock Market

Banking and Market Expert Ajay Bagga commented on the cautious market sentiment. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Indian markets are seeing a robust FPI inflow and continued domestic inflow which is helping the markets. However, the big question is the nature of the Indian retaliation against Pakistan. A statement from Pakistan officials yesterday that an Indian attack was imminent in the next two days has heightened risk perceptions. There will be a sharp downward reaction to any military action by India on terror sponsor Pakistan. That is what is holding back Indian markets at present.”

Mixed Global Indicators Shape Market Outlook

In the broader Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei opened with a 0.4 percent gain and traded at 36,190 during early hours. Meanwhile, in the United States, the trade deficit widened in March, with importers advancing shipments ahead of the April 2 tariffs. The GDP data for Q1 in the US is due later today and is expected to show weak or slightly negative growth. In China, flash data indicated that manufacturing and export activities entered the contraction zone in April, further pressuring regional outlooks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Sees Slow Demand on Akshaya Tritiya Amid Soaring Prices

Filed under

Stock market holidays

Tensions between India an

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At...
newsx

India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted
India, Egypt Strengthen C

India, Egypt Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Ties With Focus On Technology, Financing, And Regional Threats
The United States has ste

US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And...
India has intensified its

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On...
India And Norway Deepen E

India And Norway Deepen Economic Cooperation During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At Indian Posts Continues

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 7th Night in a Row; Army Hits Back As Firing At...

India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted

India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted

India, Egypt Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Ties With Focus On Technology, Financing, And Regional Threats

India, Egypt Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Ties With Focus On Technology, Financing, And Regional Threats

US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And Pakistan PM Sharif

US Urges India-Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions; US Secretary Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar And...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On The Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out To Non Permanent Members Of UNSC; Briefs Denmark On...

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After