Stock Markets Today: No Trading on May 1 for Maharashtra Day; Indices Slip on April 30

Indian stock markets remained closed on Thursday, May 1, in observance of Maharashtra Day. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suspended trading for the day. The holiday comes after a volatile session on April 30, during which Indian equity benchmarks ended slightly lower. The BSE Sensex fell 46.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 80,242.24, while the NSE Nifty declined 1.75 points, or 0.01 percent, to settle at 24,334.20. Markets across Asia showed mixed performance, with Japan’s Nikkei index gaining modestly in early trade.

Volatility Marks April 30 Session On Stock Market

The April 30 trading session remained volatile as domestic indices struggled to hold gains amid global and geopolitical concerns. Sectoral performance on the NSE showed weakness, with Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank falling over 2 percent each. Most other indices also closed in the red, except for Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma. Nifty Auto posted minor gains, while Nifty Pharma advanced by 0.44 percent by the end of the session.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact Sentiment In Stock Market

Banking and Market Expert Ajay Bagga commented on the cautious market sentiment. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Indian markets are seeing a robust FPI inflow and continued domestic inflow which is helping the markets. However, the big question is the nature of the Indian retaliation against Pakistan. A statement from Pakistan officials yesterday that an Indian attack was imminent in the next two days has heightened risk perceptions. There will be a sharp downward reaction to any military action by India on terror sponsor Pakistan. That is what is holding back Indian markets at present.”

Mixed Global Indicators Shape Market Outlook

In the broader Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei opened with a 0.4 percent gain and traded at 36,190 during early hours. Meanwhile, in the United States, the trade deficit widened in March, with importers advancing shipments ahead of the April 2 tariffs. The GDP data for Q1 in the US is due later today and is expected to show weak or slightly negative growth. In China, flash data indicated that manufacturing and export activities entered the contraction zone in April, further pressuring regional outlooks.

(With Inputs From ANI)

