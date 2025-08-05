Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: DLF, Siemens Energy India, Inox India, BEML And Many In Focus Today

Indian markets may open flat as Trump’s tariff threat on Indian goods stirs caution. Investors eye RBI policy, while Q1 results and global cues guide stock-specific moves today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 5, 2025 08:51:00 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Will Tariff Tensions Spoil the Mood?

Indian markets are expected to open on a muted note this Tuesday, August 5, 2025, as investor sentiment turns cautious. Why? Former U.S. President Donald Trump shook things up on Monday by announcing plans to significantly hike tariffs on Indian goods—retaliation, he claims, for India’s ongoing imports of Russian oil. Will this trigger fresh trade tensions?

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming MPC decision—will it surprise or stick to script?

At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures traded at 24,757, up 26 points or 0.1%. Not a huge move—but a calm before the storm?

Asian markets opened higher, taking cues from Wall Street’s strong rebound. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.42%, South Korea’s KOSPI surged 1.4%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.5%.

Will domestic cues derail this global optimism? Or will the RBI and geopolitical clarity steady the ship? Traders, it’s going to be a watchful day.

Stocks to Watch – August 5, 2025

  • DLF
    DLF nearly doubled its revenue in Q1FY26 to ₹2,717 crore, with PAT up 19% YoY at ₹766 crore. Strong growth reflects healthy real estate demand and robust project execution.
  • Aurobindo Pharma
    Despite a 4% revenue rise YoY to ₹7,868 crore, net profit dropped 10.2% to ₹824 crore in Q1FY26, indicating margin pressures or increased operational costs.
  • IndusInd Bank
    Appointed Rajiv Anand as new MD & CEO, effective August 25, 2025. His appointment, post RBI approval, marks a leadership shift that investors may closely monitor.
  • Bosch
    Reported a sharp 140% YoY profit jump to ₹1,115.4 crore, with revenue up 10.9% in Q1FY26. A ₹556 crore exceptional gain boosted earnings significantly.
  • Sona BLW Precision Forgings
    Revenue and PAT fell by 5% and 12% YoY, respectively. Revenue stood at ₹850.9 crore, and PAT at ₹124.7 crore, reflecting subdued demand in auto components.
  • Siemens Energy India
    Q3FY25 profit rose 80% YoY to ₹263 crore, and revenue jumped 20% to ₹1,784.6 crore. A 94% surge in new orders highlights strong infrastructure demand.
  • Godfrey Phillips India
    The company saw a 55.9% YoY PAT rise to ₹356.3 crore. Revenue surged 36.5% to ₹1,486.2 crore, showcasing strong tobacco and FMCG performance in Q1FY26.
  • Inox India
    Posted an 18.9% rise in PAT to ₹61 crore in Q1FY26, with revenue up 16.7%. Demand for cryogenic equipment remains steady amid industrial capex push.
  • Kaynes Technology
    Subsidiary Kaynes Circuits signed a ₹4,995 crore MoU with Tamil Nadu to expand manufacturing. This includes greenfield projects and capacity additions over six years.
  • BEML
    Received a ₹282 crore order from the Ministry of Defence to supply HMV 8×8 vehicles, boosting its defence portfolio and order book visibility.

Stocks To Watch For Q1 Results Announcement Today

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Adani Ports
  • Lupin
  • Britannia
  • Berger Paints
  • Alembic Pharma
  • Exide
  • Gujarat Gas
  • NCC
  • Torrent Power 

Key results may influence sectoral trends.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Bosch: PAT up 140%, revenue up 10.9% YoY. ₹556 crore exceptional gain.
  • DLF: PAT up 18.1%, revenue doubled YoY.
  • Aurobindo Pharma: PAT down 10.2%, revenue up 4%.
  • Siemens Energy India: PAT up 80%, revenue up 20%, new orders up 94%.
  • Sona BLW: PAT down 12.1%, revenue down 4.2%.
  • Inox India: PAT up 16.1%, revenue up 14.6%.
  • Godfrey Phillips: PAT up 55.9%, revenue up 36.5%.
  • Triveni Turbine: PAT down 19.4%, revenue down 20%.
  • GPT Infraprojects: PAT up 40%, revenue up 29.3%.
  • Delta Corp: PAT up 35.9%, revenue up 3.5%.
  • Azad Engineering: PAT up 73.6%, revenue up 39.3%.
  • Kansai Nerolac: PAT down 4.3%, revenue up 1.4%.

Other Key Stocks

  • One 97 Communications (Paytm)
    Antfin (Alibaba Group) plans to sell its entire 5.84% stake in Paytm via block deals worth ~₹3,800 crore. This could weigh on stock sentiment.
  • PSP Projects
    Adani Infra bought a 21.83% stake for ₹553.9 crore. Meanwhile, promoter sold a 24.47% stake valued at ₹619.9 crore. Major reshuffling in ownership.
  • Yatharth Hospital
    Purnartha Investment Advisers acquired 5.8 lakh shares worth ₹37.6 crore. Institutional interest may reflect long-term confidence in healthcare growth.

Mainboard Listings – Aug 5

  • Aditya Infotech
  • Laxmi India Finance

SME Listing – Aug 5

  • Kaytex Fabrics

Ex-Dividend Stocks Today

  • Hyundai Motor India
  • IPCA Laboratories
  • Chambal Fertilisers
  • Berger Paints
  • Alembic
  • Prima Plastics
  • Century Enka
  • DCW Shriram
  • JG Chemicals
  • Share India Securities
  • Tips Music
  • VA Tech Wabag
  • And others

REIT Ex-Date For Income Distribution

  • RITES
  • Embassy Office Parks REIT

F&O Ban

  • PNB Housing Finance is under F&O ban today due to crossing open interest limits

Tags: Stocks to watch today

