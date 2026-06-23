Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Infrastructure, Bharat Electronics, Vodafone Idea, Lemon Tree, Hindustan Unilever, GHV Infra, Hindustan Zinc And Others In Focus On 23 June

Stocks To Watch Today: Market To Open With Optimism- After a strong finish in the previous session, Dalal Street looks set to keep the momentum alive on Tuesday. Early signals point towards another positive opening, with Gift Nifty trading at 24,152.50 as of 7:03 AM, up 53 points or 0.22%, hinting that the bulls may remain in control at the opening bell. Beyond the broader market mood, investors have plenty to track, from fundraising plans and blockbuster order wins to expansion announcements, leadership changes, and strategic investments. Several stocks are expected to remain in focus today, making it another action-packed session for traders and long-term investors alike.

Stocks To Watch Today On 23 June

Infrastructure, Capital Goods & Engineering

JSW Infrastructure: The company has launched a QIP with a floor price of ₹290.35 per share , while the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust plans to pare its stake through an OFS. The fundraising is expected to support future port infrastructure expansion.

The company has launched a QIP with a floor price of , while the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust plans to pare its stake through an OFS. The fundraising is expected to support future port infrastructure expansion. Craftsman Automation: Promoter Srinivasan Ravi is likely to sell a 2.01% stake worth nearly ₹484 crore through block deals. Investors will watch the transaction closely for its impact on promoter holding and market sentiment.

Promoter Srinivasan Ravi is likely to sell a worth nearly through block deals. Investors will watch the transaction closely for its impact on promoter holding and market sentiment. Apar Industries: Its subsidiary, Apar Industries Middle East, KSA, has partnered with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company to supply base oils at lubeHub Value Park in Yanbu, strengthening its presence in the Middle East market.

Its subsidiary, Apar Industries Middle East, KSA, has partnered with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company to supply base oils at lubeHub Value Park in Yanbu, strengthening its presence in the Middle East market. Yash Highvoltage: The company has approved a ₹151 crore preferential issue to expand its Resin-Impregnated Paper (RIP) bushing manufacturing capacity from 245 kV to 550 kV , boosting its growth prospects.

The company has approved a preferential issue to expand its Resin-Impregnated Paper (RIP) bushing manufacturing capacity from to , boosting its growth prospects. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The board will meet on June 26 to consider raising funds through securities issuance and seek shareholder approval via an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The board will meet on to consider raising funds through securities issuance and seek shareholder approval via an Extraordinary General Meeting. GHV Infra: The company secured a ₹213 crore railway infrastructure subcontract in West Bengal, enhancing its order book and strengthening long-term revenue visibility.

Defence

Bharat Electronics (BEL): BEL has secured fresh orders worth ₹1,081 crore covering radars, communication systems, avionics, CBRN equipment and defence services, reinforcing its healthy order pipeline.

Telecom

Vodafone Idea: The board approved the allotment of 430 crore warrants worth ₹1,182.5 crore to Suryaja Investments. The capital infusion is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support future network expansion.

Technology & Digital

Info Edge (India): The company has invested ₹1,003 crore across 54 AI and deeptech startups since 2020. Its overall startup portfolio is now valued at over ₹41,300 crore, reflecting strong long-term investment gains.

Hospitality

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a new hotel in Janakpur, Nepal, to be managed by Carnation Hotels, further expanding its international footprint across South Asia.

Retail

Electronics Mart India: The retailer has commenced operations at a new multi-brand electronics store in Telangana, continuing its expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in southern India.

Metals & Mining

Hindustan Zinc: The company has signed an MoU to explore green hydrogen adoption in underground mining operations, marking another step towards cleaner and more sustainable mining.

Corporate Developments

Transrail Lighting: Deputy Managing Director Raman Rajagopalan has resigned, effective July 31. Investors will closely watch the company’s leadership transition and future strategic direction.

Block & Bulk Deals

Horizon Reclaim India: Bandhan Mutual Fund acquired 1.2 lakh shares, while other institutional investors reshuffled their holdings, keeping the stock in focus.

Baazar Style Retail: Investor Giriraj Ratan Damani sold 5.07 lakh shares worth approximately ₹16.55 crore, a transaction likely to attract attention to future shareholding movements.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Hindustan Unilever

Asian Paints

Tata Power Company

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Dalmia Bharat

Fredun Pharmaceuticals

GNA Axles

Indian Hotels Company

Thyrocare Technologies

Why it matters: These stocks will trade ex-dividend today, meaning investors buying them from this session onward will not be eligible for the announced dividend.

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Income Distribution

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust

Why it matters: Both InvITs will trade ex-distribution today, making existing unitholders eligible for the announced income distribution while new buyers will not qualify.

Stock in F&O Ban

Kaynes Technology India: The stock remains under the F&O ban after exceeding the market-wide position limit. Fresh derivative positions are restricted until open interest falls below the prescribed threshold.

(With Inputs)

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