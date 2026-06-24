Stocks To Watch Today, June 24: Infosys, Vedanta, IRFC, YES Bank, Honasa, Bajaj Auto Among Stock In Focus

From fresh fundraising plans and acquisitions to promoter stake sales and renewable energy partnerships, several companies announced key developments that may keep their stocks in focus Wednesday. Infosys deepened its AI partnership with GlobalFoundries. The government launched OFS in IRFC. YES Bank, City Union Bank and Satin Creditcare announced plans for capital raising. Here’s a sector-wise view of the stocks that are most likely to remain on investors’ radar today.

IT & Technology

Infosys

Infosys has extended its long-term relationship with semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries. The company will now manage the chipmaker’s entire IT operations with AI-driven managed services, including applications and infrastructure, data platforms and service desk operations. The deal further strengthens the AI and digital transformation space for Infosys.

Rashi Peripherals

Rashi Peripherals has entered into an agreement to acquire a 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions for Rs 368.5 crore in cash. The acquisition will allow the company to expand beyond IT distribution into enterprise technology solutions, such as hybrid cloud, data centres and infrastructure services. Rashi is planning to buy the rest in tranches by August 2029.

Metals & Mining

Vedanta

Vedanta may stay in focus after promoter entity Twin Star Holdings sold 6.51 crore shares through a block deal, raising around Rs 1,896 crore. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 291.36 each on the NSE.

Banking & Financial Services

YES Bank

The YES Bank board will convene on June 29 to discuss various fundraising options, including issuance of equity shares and debt securities. Meanwhile, investors will be looking for the size and makeup of the proposed capital raise.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)

The government has come out with an offer for sale (OFS) to dilute up to a 2 per cent stake in IRFC. The base deal is for a 1% stake with a 1% greenshoe option. The floor price is fixed at Rs 91 a share. Non-retail investors can bid on June 24, while the retail window opens June 25.

City Union Bank

The private lender has fixed August 14 as the date of its AGM, where shareholders will vote on a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route. The bank has also fixed the same date for dividend payment.

Satin Creditcare Network

The microfinance firm approved raising Rs 5,000 crore through private placement of NCDs The proceeds will be raised in one or more tranches over the course of the next year subject to shareholder approval.

Bajaj Auto

Auto manufacturer Bajaj Auto has said that the company recently faced a ransomware attack which impacted some of its IT infrastructure. It further said that cybersecurity systems immediately addressed the attack, which also didn’t affect any manufacturing or supply chain operations. Elsewhere, Bajaj Auto Finance’s NCDs have been approved by the RBI for raising Rs 500 crore through private placement.

Energy, Oil & Renewables

NLC India

NLC India and Indian Oil sign MoU for JV on renewable projects. NLC India, on June 30, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for setting up a joint venture for renewable energy projects in Tamil Nadu. The Joint Venture will look at opportunities including solar, wind, hybrid, and energy storage, green fuels, e-mobility, solar manufacturing, and others.

HPCL

HPCL announced that HPCL Rajasthan Refinery has achieved its Commercial Operation Date (COD). The refinery is expected to boost the company’s refining and petrochemical business and help fuel supplies across northern India.

Health Care & Consumer

Honasa Consumer

Fluence Pharma has got the approval of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, to acquire a 58% stake at an enterprise valuation of about Rs 135 crore. The company also intends to acquire the remaining 42% stake over the next five to seven years. Honasa Consumer has also started another wholly owned subsidiary, Honasa Health, to enter the business of nutraceuticals.

Industrials

Craftsman Automation

Promoter Srinivasan Ravi sold 5.3 lakh shares or 2.01 per cent, via a block deal worth around Rs 486 crore. HDFC MF, Invesco MF, Axis MF, Abu Dhabi Investments and Tata AIA Life Insurance were among institutional investors.

Railways & PSU

IRCTC

IRCTC announced that its chairman and managing director, Sanjay Kumar Jain, resigned for personal reasons.

The resignation has been accepted by the Ministry of Railways. The chairman and MD has resigned for personal reasons, and the Ministry of Railways has approved this and accordingly, the resignation will be effective July 20, 2026, the company stated.

Chemicals

Tanfac Industries

Tanfac Industries has got its placement document cleared and has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The company has fixed the floor price at Rs 2,090.34 per share, with the proceeds to fund expansion of speciality chemical capacity.

Logistics

Delhivery

Logistics company Delhivery’s existing investor Nexus Ventures has divested its 0.6% stake through a block deal worth nearly Rs 208 crore as it continues trimming its position. As part of this transaction, the venture capital firm has offloaded 43.2 lakh shares of the company.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook For Today, June 24: GIFT Nifty Hints at Positive Start, But Can Nifty Climb Back Above 24,000?