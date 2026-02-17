LIVE TV
Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS, Delhivery, Lupin, Reliance Industries And Others In Spotlight

Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS, Delhivery, Lupin, Reliance Industries And Others In Spotlight

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets may open cautiously amid weak global cues. Investors will track defence orders, infrastructure contracts, pharma deals, bulk transactions, corporate actions, and sector-specific developments shaping portfolio movements today.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 17, 2026 08:54:35 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS, Delhivery, Lupin, Reliance Industries And Others In Spotlight

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Look At The Stocks That Will Renew Your Portfolio!

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are set for a cautious start and may open lower amid mixed global cues. Financials, energy, pharma, and healthcare sectors led Monday’s strong rebound, but market participants are now assessing whether the momentum can sustain or fade after a single session of gains.

Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,636.5 at 7:15 AM, down 65 points (0.25%), indicating a weaker opening. By 8:45 AM, Gift Nifty was trading at 25,620, down 43 points, reflecting continued subdued sentiment. Asian markets traded lower in holiday-thinned activity, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining 0.5%, while China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year. Wall Street was shut on account of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Stocks To watch Today

Defence & Shipbuilding

  • Cochin Shipyard: Declared L1 bidder by the Ministry of Defence for construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. Estimated order value around ₹5,000 crore.

Infrastructure & Railways

  • JSW Infrastructure: Board meeting on February 20 to consider fundraising via QIP, rights issue, or other permissible methods.

  • Highway Infrastructure: Received ₹154.6 crore LoA from NHAI for toll operations at Moti Naroli Fee Plaza, Gujarat.

  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Secured ₹219 crore MRVC contract for signalling systems under MUTP-IIIA in Mumbai.

  • Engineers India: Bulk deal – BofA Securities bought 0.81% stake worth ₹99.8 crore.

Power & Renewable Energy

  • NTPC: Commissioned additional 5 MW at Bhilai Solar Project; total commercial capacity now 86,729 MW.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Lupin: Signed licence and supply pact with Spektus Pharma to commercialise antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

  • IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Trading ex-dividend.

  • Hikal: Trading ex-dividend.

Real Estate

  • Embassy Developments: MahaRERA approval for Phase 1 of Embassy Serenity, Alibaug (₹400 crore GDV).

Logistics & Supply Chain

  • TVS Supply Chain Solutions: MoU with Italy-based ALA Group to tap India’s $28 billion aerospace & defence supply chain market.

  • Delhivery: Partnering with RIDEV to deploy 150 EVs across key cities.

Oil & Offshore Services

  • Seamec: Vessel Seamec Princess chartered for ONGC offshore operations; contract worth ~$0.46 million.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products to form majority-owned JV with Nigeria’s TGI Group to expand global footprint.

  • Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Trading ex-dividend.

Bulk Deals & Market Activity

  • Aye Finance: Goldman Sachs acquired additional 0.68% stake (₹21.5 crore).

  • Easy Trip Planners: Craft Emerging Market Fund bought 0.5% stake.

  • Vardhman Polytex: Pine Oak Global Fund bought 2.17%; Ekjot Singh Chawla sold 2.39%.

Corporate Actions

  • Ex-Dividend: IRCON International, Shipping Corporation of India, Vibrant Global Capital, Majestic Auto.

  • Ex-Income Distribution: IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust, Interise Trust.

  • Ex-Bonus: Riddhi Steel and Tubes.

  • F&O Ban: SAIL, Sammaan Capital.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:54 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS, Delhivery, Lupin, Reliance Industries And Others In Spotlight

