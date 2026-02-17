Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS, Delhivery, Lupin, Reliance Industries And Others In Spotlight

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Look At The Stocks That Will Renew Your Portfolio!

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are set for a cautious start and may open lower amid mixed global cues. Financials, energy, pharma, and healthcare sectors led Monday’s strong rebound, but market participants are now assessing whether the momentum can sustain or fade after a single session of gains.

Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,636.5 at 7:15 AM, down 65 points (0.25%), indicating a weaker opening. By 8:45 AM, Gift Nifty was trading at 25,620, down 43 points, reflecting continued subdued sentiment. Asian markets traded lower in holiday-thinned activity, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining 0.5%, while China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year. Wall Street was shut on account of the Presidents’ Day holiday.