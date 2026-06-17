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Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More

Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More

Stocks in focus on June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge and GIC Re are among the key stocks to watch amid major deals, fundraising plans and corporate actions.

Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More
Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 07:42 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, June 17, 2026: Indian markets are likely to see stock-specific action in IT, banking, auto, power, defence, healthcare and industrial sectors on Tuesday. Several companies have reported developments ranging from major partnerships to fundraising plans to buybacks to sales of stakes to capacity expansion announcements that could keep investors busy during the trading session.

IT & Tech

TCS partners with European Development Bank for digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has recently entered into an agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEDB). This agreement will aid in the development and improvement of CEDB processes through modernization.

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HCLTech signs Collaboration Agreement with E.ON to enhance Global Presence

HCL Technologies said it has formed a strategic partnership with E.ON, one of Europe’s largest energy companies. The agreement aims to fast-track digital transformation initiatives and improve operational efficiencies for E.ON’s businesses.

Wipro opens AI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Wipro launches an Applied AI Centre of Excellence powered by Anthropic’s Claude AI models. The company will train and certify about 10,000 people and embed AI solutions in client projects and internal operations.

Banking & Financial Services

RBI gives ICICI Bank green light to reappoint executive director

ICICI Bank gets RBI approval for the reappointment of Sandeep Batra as an executive director for a term of two years, starting December 23, 2025. Now, the bank needs shareholder approval.

Bank of Maharashtra cuts loan interest rate

The Bank of Maharashtra has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR). The interest rate for six months would be 8.80% and for one year would be 8.95%. These revised rates will become effective from 17th June 2026.

GIC Re OFS Gets Strong Investor Demand

The issue was subscribed 3.72 times on the opening day, reflecting a robust response to the government’s offer for sale (OFS) of General Insurance Corporation of India. The government mopped up about Rs 3,088 crore, with heavy investor subscription and the full exercise of the greenshoe option helping.

NTPC board to consider Rs 18,000 crore fundraising in power & energy

India’s largest state-owned electricity generator, NTPC, intends to raise a total amount of Rs 18,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) during its upcoming board meeting on June 21.

Automobile Sector

Hyundai starts engine production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has started manufacturing engines for passenger vehicles from its manufacturing plant at Talegaon, Maharashtra. This step would improve the localization capability of the company in India.

Tata Motors optimistic on FY27 growth

Ahead of Jaguar Land Rover’s Investor Day, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he was confident of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles delivering industry-leading growth in FY27. He said JLR and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will continue to work together and spoke about the company’s upcoming launches and multi-powertrain strategy.

Defence & Aerospace

Bharat Forge unveils new armoured vehicle at Paris Defence Expo 1

Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), the defence arm of Bharat Forge, has showcased the Simha 4×4, a next-generation light-armoured multi-purpose vehicle, at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris. The launch is another step in the company’s efforts to expand its global defence footprint.

Industrials and Metals

Jindal Steel & Power to Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel & Power is to be renamed Jindal Steel as the company looks to change its business identity. The board has approved the proposal to change its name.

Sudarshan Chemical promoter raises stake

Rajesh Rathi, the chairman and promoter of the organisation, has exercised 9.8 lakh warrants, thereby increasing his equity stake in the company. This step is the culmination of the company’s investment of about Rs 100 crore.

Garware Technical Fibres completes share cancellation

Garware Technical Fibres has completed the extinguishment of 16.17 lakh equity shares bought back through the tender offer route at Rs 680 per share.

Building Materials & Consumer

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd announces buyback proposal

It is reported that Kajaria Ceramics Limited would be making a tender offer to buy back up to 21.5 lakh shares at a price of Rs 1,380 each.

IndiaMART shareholders approve dividend of Rs 50

Shareholders of IndiaMART have agreed to the final dividend of Rs 30 per share and a special dividend of 20 per share for FY 2025. Thus, the aggregate dividend is 50 per share.

KIMS Healthcare launches QIP to raisefunds

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has declared the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) along with a fixed floor price of Rs.771.73 per share. The QIP was launched on June 16, and it is expected that the final issue price will be declared on June 19.

Corporate Actions & Capital Raising

Sanstar OKs preferential issue of shares

Sanstar has approved a preferential issue of 1.8 crore equity shares at Rs 110 per share to raise fresh capital for growth plans.

Sona BLW sees growth in robotics

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has approved a Rs 626 million capital expenditure to produce components and systems for the robotics industry, signalling its desire to tap emerging opportunities in the advanced automation space.

Consumer & Quick Services Restaurants

Yum! Brands’ deal puts Devyani International in the spotlight

Reports that Yum! International shares may remain on investors’ radar after Devyani Brands has agreed to sell the Pizza Hut business in a $2.7 billion deal as part of a broader portfolio review. Devyani International is one of the largest Pizza Hut franchisees with more than 600 restaurants in India, Nepal and Nigeria.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Pizza Hut Sold for $2.7 Billion After Years of Declining Profits and Restaurant Closures: Who Is the New Owner?

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Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More
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Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More
Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More
Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More
Stocks To Watch Today On June 17: TCS, HCLTech, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Forge And More

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