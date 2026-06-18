Stocks To Watch Today On June 18: HFCL, RVNL, Lupin, RailTel, Apollo Hospitals, DOMS, Bosch Home Comfort & More

Indian markets are likely to witness stock-specific action across telecom, railways, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, infrastructure, hospitality and manufacturing on Thursday as companies announce fresh order wins, US product launches, fundraising plans, leadership changes and major block deals. Here’s a look at the key stocks, which could be in focus today.

Telecom & Digital Infrastructure

HFCL bags Rs 2,666 crore order for BharatNet Phase III project

The company has won a contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the BharatNet Phase III project worth Rs 2,666.09 crore. This project is for the supply of telecom products, construction of an optical fibre network and maintenance of the infrastructure for a period of ten years.

RailTel wins disaster recovery infrastructure project

RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 52.57 crore from Director IT for building disaster recovery IT infrastructure. The project involves supply, installation, integration, commissioning and five years of operations and maintenance at a data centre of a MeitY-empanelled cloud service provider.

Railways & Infrastructure

RVNL gets railway bridge project worth Rs 968 crore

RVNL receives a Letter of Acceptance from East Coast Railway for an EPC contract worth Rs 967.92 crore. The project involves the construction of bridges for the third and fourth railway lines on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section, bolstering the company’s healthy order book.

Infraprojects gets nod for issue of NCDs

Infraprojects has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 35 crore, along with a green shoe option of Rs 20 crore through private placement to meet its funding requirements. The company has approved issuance of up to 350 NCDs.

KNR Constructions completes share transfer

KNR Constructions has offloaded its remaining holding of 0.10% in KNR Ramagiri Infra to Indus Infra Trust. As a result of the transaction, KNR Ramagiri Infra has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Lupin launches hypertension drug in the US

Lupin launches tablets (40 mg and 80 mg) in the United States following US FDA approval. It is a medicine for treatment of high blood pressure in adults. It is bioequivalent to Edarbi. Lupin said it is the only first-to-file applicant and qualifies for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

Apollo Hospitals resolves RBI proceedings

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises has paid Rs 17.8 crore under a compounding order issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The payment has been made and proceedings against the company have been closed by the RBI.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn expands overseas

Gujarat Themis Biosyn has incorporated a step-down subsidiary, Themis Biosyn, in Ireland as part of its international expansion strategy.

Auto, EV & Manufacturing

Endurance Technologies approves new Pune plant

Endurance Technologies has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 47.3 crore to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Pune. The plant will manufacture lithium battery packs with an expandable capacity of up to 35,000 units per month.

Balkrishna Industries appoints new CFO

Balkrishna Industries has appointed Saroj Kumar Khuntia as its chief financial officer with effect from June 18. The appointment follows the retirement of former CFO Madhusudan Bajaj.

Bosch Home Comfort promoter plans OFS

Promoter Bosch Global Software Technologies will sell up to a 7.97% stake in Bosch Home Comfort India through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on June 18-19. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,150 per share.

Renewable Energy & Defence

Waaree Renewable gets additional solar project order

Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured yet another order worth Rs 31 crores from a customer regarding an ongoing solar power plant project, increasing the total order to Rs 1,045 crores.

NIBE unveils the Garudastra system

During an Indian Army demonstration, defence equipment maker NIBE displayed its long-range, vehicle-mounted mortar system, Garudastra, which has GPS and laser-guided precision strike capabilities.

Hospitality

Lemon Tree Hotels ventures into Sri Ganganagar

Lemon Tree Hotels has launched a new property in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. With Carnation Hotels managing the hotel, the number of Lemon Tree Hotels in the state would rise to 23.

Corporate Developments

Mahindra & Mahindra reduces stake in joint venture

Mahindra & Mahindra’s stake in Mahindra Summit Agriscience has declined to 58.8% from 60% after Summit Agro International subscribed to additional shares.

Sterlite Technologies approves QIP fundraising

The board of directors of Sterlite Technologies has approved fund raising through QIP, but there has been no announcement from the company regarding the amount of shares to be issued under the program.

Gujarat Gas receives exchange approval

Gujarat Gas has received stock exchange approval for the allotment of 62.27 crore equity shares to eligible shareholders of Gujarat State Petroleum and Gujarat State Petronet.

Sumeet Industries declares rights issue

Sumeet Industries will issue rights shares at Rs 11.86 each in the ratio of eight shares for every 25 shares held by the eligible shareholders on June 12, 2026.

E2E Networks incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

E2E Networks has incorporated Sovcloud Technologies as a wholly owned subsidiary with an initial subscribed capital of 10,000 equity shares.

Apollo Micro Systems allots warrants

Apollo Micro Systems has allotted 3.8 crore warrants on a preferential basis, which are convertible into one equity share.

Bulk and Block Deals

DOMS Industries to divest promoter stake worth Rs 935 crore

Italian promoter FILA sold a 7% stake in DOMS Industries via block deals for Rs 935 crore. Domestic institutional investors like SBI Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund bought a large chunk of the shares.

Corona Remedies sees huge institutional activity

Sepia Investments, which is a private equity investment firm, along with Anchor Partners, sold an approximate share of 7.3 percent of Corona Remedies worth around Rs. 777 crores. The buyers consist of HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, White Oak Capital and global institutional investors.

HDFC Life reduces stake in Finolex Industries

HDFC Life Insurance sold close to a 1.3% stake in Finolex Industries through block deals worth about Rs 137 crore.

Bazaar Style Retail records promoter stake sale

Garg Brothers sold a 1.14% stake in Baazar Style Retail through a block deal valued at nearly Rs 29 crore.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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