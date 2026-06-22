Stocks To Watch Today On June 22: Reliance, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharat Forge, Voltas Among Stocks in Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 22, 2026: Dalal Street is all set for yet another stock-specific trading session, with a host of companies announcing big orders, acquisitions, fundraising plans, and expansion strategies over the weekend. Here are the key stocks that investors should keep track of today: Reliance’s ambitious growth roadmap, the Jio IPO filing, and fresh developments in defence, infrastructure, banking, and pharma.

Telecom & Conglomerates

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries (RIL) will continue to be in the news after holding its 49th AGM. Company Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that the group aims to more than double the EBITDA over the next five years. Jio Platforms had filed the IPO draft papers for its most anticipated IPO.

Automobiles & Auto Ancillaries

Tata Motors Ltd

Tata Motors has received orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles across the logistics, freight, and passenger mobility segments, reinforcing its leadership position in India’s fast-growing electric commercial vehicle market.

Voltas

Voltas’s clock sales of 10 lakh air conditioners in FY27 were in record time amid robust summer demand and positive consumer response to its AI-enabled product campaigns.

Two-Wheeler Stocks

Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, and Eicher Motors

These companies have only achieved 3-5% wholesale growth in FY27, which is a low base factor. High inflation. Risks from El Niño will continue to challenge two-wheeler manufacturers, ICRA had estimated.

Amber Enterprise

Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake for Rs 328 crore as a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises to boost its electronics manufacturing and component ecosystem.

Pharma & Health Care

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma will acquire Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271 crore, gaining a 100% stake and access to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical products.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)

KIMS has completed its qualified institutional placement (QIP), having allocated about 1.9 crore shares at Rs 755 each to institutional investors.

Infrastructure, Railways & Building

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)

RVNL bags LoA from NMDC to set up 10 MTPA buffer stockpile and blending yard at Vizag, adding a new order for the industrial infra segment

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Vyoma, the AI arm of L&T.AI, has established a new subsidiary, LTN Compute, focused on AI computing infrastructure and advanced services driven by technology.

Knowledge Marine

Knowledge Marine has entered the green shipbuilding segment in India with an order worth Rs 66.11 crore from the Inland Waterways Authority of India for hybrid electric passenger ferries.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 12 crore in orders from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation for complete projects involving transmission lines.

Cement, Realty & Industrial

Dalmia Bharat Cement

Dalmia Bharat aims to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore for an expansion plan, with an ambitious target of an annual production capacity of 110-130 million tonnes by the fiscal year 2031 through acquisitions and new projects.

Prestige Estates Projects

Prestige Estates is eyeing the launch of two premium residential projects in Delhi-NCR in this financial year with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 7,000 crore.

Prism Johnson

CGST officials raided the Prism Johnson cement plant in Satna. The company said it fully cooperated and does not expect any material financial impact.

Goodluck India

Defence firm Goodluck India has secured a fresh order worth Rs 255 crore for manufacturing long-range empty shells, giving a visibility boost to its defense-related business.

Defence

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge has entered into a contract of Rs 425 crore with the Defence Ministry for supplying gas turbine generators for Kolkata-class warships of the Indian Navy for five years.

Banking and Financial Services

Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, South Indian Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank

The banks increased the rate of their FCNR(B) deposit rates, ranging between 6.5% and 7.13%, due to a move by the RBI in relaxing the norm for the interest rate ceiling on such deposits.

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank increased its MCLR rates on its loan amount in different tenors by 10 bps.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore via Tier-II bonds, at private placement, to improve its capital base.

5paisa Capital

5paisa Capital launches AlgoSpace, a new algo-trading platform to ease the process of auto-investing & trading for retail investors.

Energy & Intelligent Infrastructure

Genus Power Infrastructures

Genus Power aims to capture a significant share of the Rs 60,000 crore smart metering opportunity in India. The project to roll out around 24 million smart meters is to be implemented over the next two to three years.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL)

The Navaratna tag for Chennai Petroleum from the government could well offer it greater operational and financial flexibility for growth going forward.

Technology & IT

Wipro

Wipro has bought an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services, further strengthening its insurance technology services capabilities.

3i Infotech

A subsidiary of 3i Infotech has bagged a Rs 34 crore purchase order from a technology company in the UAE for professional IT services and resource deployment.

Magellanic cloud

Magellanic Cloud’s subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has bagged an order worth Rs 3 crore from East Coast Railway for surveillance-related technology solutions.

Metals & Engineering

Lloyd’s Enterprises

Steel Infra Solutions will sell a stake of 17.98% to Lloyds Enterprises for Rs 1,073 crore in this deal. With this deal, Steel Infra will now have a stake in the steel infrastructure segment.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

HyperNext has granted an order to Kirloskar Oil Engines to provide a complete set of power solutions for the company’s massive data centre infrastructure development projects.

Consumer Goods

Jyothy Labs

Henkel’s exit from licensing deals for the Pril and Fa brands in India has opened new growth avenues for Jyothy Labs’ Exo dishwash franchise.

Other Shares

Black Box

Black Box gets board approval to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of securities to fund future growth initiatives.

BCL Industries

BCL Industries said an ethanol tanker caught fire at its distillery in Bathinda. No one was injured, and the company is assessing the financial impact.

City Pulse Multiventures

City Pulse Multiventures postponed a board meeting at which directors will consider a proposed stock split to July 1.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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